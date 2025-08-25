Eastbound Equity Establishes European Hub in Amsterdam to Accelerate Tech Innovation

Joep Uijttewaal, CEO Eastbound Equity

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastbound Equity (“Eastbound”), a Singapore-headquartered global fund placement agency, today announced the opening of its new European office in Amsterdam. This expansion marks a significant step in the firm’s strategy to play a pivotal role in shaping Europe’s technology landscape by connecting visionary tech companies and funds with specialized capital.“We want to ensure that capital continues to find its way to promising, forward-looking EU technology funds and companies, many of which will become the unicorns of tomorrow,” says Joep Uijttewaal, Eastbound’s Dutch founder. “Our role is to ensure that European institutions are equally involved in supporting and scaling these innovators.”By establishing a European presence, Eastbound will be closer to many of its clients and investors, strengthening its alignment with key stakeholders to ensure long-term innovation funding is both strategic and impactful. Europe holds approximately €3.3 trillion in alternative assets under management (AUM), making it a key market in the global private capital landscape.To lead this expansion, Rense Schouwink has relocated from Singapore to Amsterdam to serve as Eastbound’s European hub lead. Rense joined the firm’s headquarters in 2024 and worked closely with the founding team throughout Eastbound’s formative growth phase in Asia Pacific. He brings deep expertise in financial analysis and emerging technologies, and will oversee European investor relations, strategic partnerships, and cross-border capital flows between Europe and AsiaCapitalising on Key OpportunitiesA major opportunity Eastbound sees in Europe is the surge in defence-related investment. Following the 2025 NATO Summit and the EU’s Readiness 2030 initiative—with up to €800 billion in committed spending—Europe’s defence-tech sector is entering a new era. Eastbound anticipates strong deal flow, fundraises, and M&A activity, creating significant value for both Limited Partners and General Partners.Eastbound’s core mission is to redirect a meaningful share of capital toward transformative technologies, rather than traditional private equity financial engineering. The firm also demonstrates its commitment by investing directly in its clients, most recently in Groq’s Series E fundraising - a strategic bet on the future of AI chips.With offices in Singapore, Sydney, and now Amsterdam, Eastbound is well-positioned to align capital with innovation across continents. The Amsterdam office is set to welcome a new analyst this September, strengthening the firm’s ability to foster strategic access and lasting cross-border partnerships.About Eastbound EquityEastbound Equity (“Eastbound”) is a global investment firm dedicated to connecting Western and Eastern capital markets. The firm provides a range of investment services, including capital raising, advisory, and co-investment. Eastbound has a strong track record of success in the technology sector and is committed to investing in companies that create positive social and environmental impact.Eastbound employs a strategic investment approach, commonly used in the financial services industry, where it acquires equity or fund capital stakes in its’ clients. This commitment to our clients’ collective success is demonstrated through investments of up to USD $1 million per transaction.Over the past 12 months since inception, Eastbound Equity has successfully supported four investment funds (General Partners) and two technology companies, facilitating capital introductions and strategic growth. Average ticket sizes raised were approximately USD $4 million from family offices, and between USD $10–30 million from institutional investors.Mandates have been geographically diversified, with roughly one-third originating from Asia, one-third from the United States, and one-third from Europe—reflecting Eastbound’s global footprint and cross-border capabilities.In its first year, Eastbound focused on channelling European capital into Asia Pacific opportunities. Now, following nearly two years of active presence in the region, the firm is well-positioned to reverse the flow—bringing Asian capital into high-conviction mandates across Europe and North America.Since the beginning of the year, Eastbound has made five direct investments, demonstrating alignment with clients by taking meaningful positions alongside them.

