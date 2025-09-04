Friendlily Coach Helps Business Owners Speak English with Confidence

Friendlily Coach English for international business

Many business owners in the Middle East and other parts of the world have great ideas and strong companies.

LEKKI , LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- But when it comes to speaking and writing in English, many face a quiet struggle. English is the main language for international business. It shapes deals, meetings, and contracts. Yet, not everyone feels confident using it.Friendlily Coach, based in Lagos and started in 2022, was created to help business owners break through this barrier. The company works mostly with Middle Eastern business leaders, offering one-on-one coaching and help with important business documents. Their plan is not to teach perfect English, but to help people speak clearly and with strength.“We see many good business leaders feel small when they must use English,” said a Friendlily Coach representative. “We want to take that weight away. Our clients don’t just learn English; they learn to lead in English.”Friendlily Coach offers live coaching sessions and quick reviews of documents through WhatsApp and Google Meet. This allows busy business owners to get help fast and privately.The team at Friendlily Coach continues to update their programs to meet the needs of changing international business talks. They believe the right words in English can help open important doors for their clients.About Friendlily CoachFriendlily Coach is a company based in Lagos, Nigeria that provides English coaching and document support for business owners who work across borders. Since 2022, they have helped clients build confidence and speak English clearly and professionally.For media inquiries, please contact:Friendlily Coach TeamEmail: sales@friendlilycoach.comWebsite: www.friendlilycoach.com WhatsApp: +234 817 135 6051

