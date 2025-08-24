Carolina Blue Explores Resilience, Friendship, And Survival In 1940s North Carolina

Carolina Blue by Mary Wagner

Mary Wagner’s historical novel shines a light on small-town struggles with prejudice, violence, and unexpected bonds.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mary Wagner transports readers to the rural South of the 1940s in Carolina Blue, a gripping work of historical fiction that blends hardship, injustice, and enduring love into a story of resilience. Set in the fictional town of Harmony, North Carolina, the novel follows three very different women whose lives intertwine amid an atmosphere of bigotry, brutality, and betrayal. Against all odds, their alliance becomes a testament to survival, loyalty, and the power of human connection.

With vivid detail and emotional depth, Wagner captures a time and place shaped by both cruelty and compassion. The novel’s unique appeal lies in its portrayal of women who, despite facing the harsh realities of a prejudiced society, find strength in one another. Carolina Blue brings readers into a world where community and courage define the human spirit.

Wagner drew her inspiration from mountain folk she met while visiting her sister’s family in North Carolina, particularly an elderly Native American woman and a woman named Sady, whose grit and kindness stayed with her. Combined with her lifelong appreciation for stories of rural life, these encounters provided the spark for a narrative rich in authenticity and empathy.

Intended for both teen and adult readers, Carolina Blue resonates with anyone drawn to historical fiction, character-driven narratives, and stories that confront social injustice. The novel is the first in a trilogy, followed by The Mountain Has Eyes and A Stranger Comes to Harmony, all of which extend the tapestry of life in Harmony.

Mary Wagner began her writing career later in life, penning her first book, My Name Is Harlem, in her early sixties. Now at 78, she continues to share stories that speak to resilience, heritage, and community. All of her books are available on Amazon.

Carolina Blue is now available in print through Amazon. Readers eager to follow the journey of Harmony’s unforgettable women can also explore its sequels, with more stories from Wagner on the horizon. Purchase here: www.amazon.com/stores/Mary-Wagner/author/B00JZXFIDM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.