Debut Novel 'The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester' By Simon M. Zayas Explores Identity, Faith, & Transformation

First installment of a powerful trilogy blends the grit of a tattoo shop with the quiet reflections of a Catholic abbey.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Simon M. Zayas, a retired Roman Catholic priest, makes his literary debut with The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester, the first book in an ambitious coming-of-age trilogy published by Austin Macauley. Spanning nearly 600 pages, this adult fiction novel takes readers on a profound journey of self-discovery, weaving together two seemingly contrasting worlds—a bustling tattoo shop and the contemplative halls of a Catholic abbey.

The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester follows characters caught between rebellion and redemption, identity and tradition. Through flashbacks that juxtapose ink-stained skin with monastic silence, Simon M. Zayas crafts a story that examines how faith, memory, and personal choice shape the human spirit. This unique narrative structure delivers a raw, emotional exploration of life’s contradictions and the search for meaning in unexpected places.

The inspiration for the novel comes directly from Simon M. Zayas’s own life. Drawing from his years of service as a priest and his personal reflections, he has created a work that is deeply authentic, touching on the complexities of vocation, individuality, and belonging.

Ideal for young adults searching for their place in the world as well as older readers reflecting on life’s winding path, the novel resonates across generations. With its themes of growth, questioning, and renewal, The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester promises to leave a lasting impression on those seeking a story both intimate and universal.

Simon M. Zayas brings a unique perspective to his writing. Having spent decades as a Roman Catholic priest, he now turns to literature as a new ministry—one that speaks through storytelling and human connection. His background in faith and service allows him to write with rare depth, exploring the struggles, doubts, and hopes that define the human experience. The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester marks his first published work, but it is only the beginning. With two sequels already planned to complete the trilogy, Zayas is committed to guiding readers through an expansive journey of transformation, one that will continue to unfold across generations and perspectives.

The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester is available now through Austin Macauley Publishers, major book retailers, and directly on Amazon at: amazon.com/Air-That-We-Breathe-Book/dp/B0DVZ5ZYDV

Overview: The Air That We Breathe, Book One, Leicester is a sweeping 600-page adult fiction debut that intertwines the gritty realities of a tattoo shop with the contemplative spirituality of a Catholic abbey. Through its layered narrative and authentic voice, the novel explores themes of identity, faith, rebellion, redemption, and the universal search for belonging.

