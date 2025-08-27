The Alternatives Foundation Launches Initiative to Bridge Critical Funding Gap in Medical and Scientific Research

Donate complex assets (private equity, venture capital, & closely held stock) to fuel life saving scientific research.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of this year’s federal research funding freeze—and projections of significant long-term reductions— The Alternatives Foundation today announced the launch of a series of targeted research funds to keep life-saving medical and scientific research moving forward at universities and medical schools nationwide. The Alternatives Foundation specializes in enabling gifts of complex and illiquid assets—including private equity, limited partnership interests, closely held business interests, and IPO shares during lock-up periods—turning them into direct support for education, scholarship, and research. This new initiative will channel resources to high-priority projects identified in partnership with private donors, universities and medical schools.“This is a decisive moment,” said Philip Sanger, M.D., a founder of The Alternatives Foundation and cofounder of Texo Ventures (an early-stage healthcare venture firm). “We cannot afford to lose momentum on vital research in the areas of cellular therapy, immune therapy, genetics, longevity for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Cancer and Diabetes. These donations will help continuity where it matters most.”Rudy Garza, a founder of The Alternatives Foundation and founder of G51 Capital, emphasized the private sector’s role: “American innovation has always been fueled by public-private collaboration. Today, that balance is shifting, and private capital will be the difference-maker in sustaining the discoveries that save lives. Leveraging investments in alternative assets is the new trend in philanthropy and TAF is leading the way to unlocking these transformative gifts.”The urgency is clear. As the funding shifts from public to private sources, leading institutions warn that the long-term pipeline of new therapies and the opportunity to leverage AI in accelerating developments is at risk.Jarett Rodriguez, a founder and CEO of The Alternatives Foundation, sees the new funds as both a safeguard and an accelerant: “We are working directly with donors and universities to ensure these resources go where they can have the most meaningful impact. This isn’t just about replacing lost dollars—it’s about protecting the future of medical and scientific breakthroughs for the betterment of all of us.”For Scott Holstead, a founder of The Alternatives Foundation and Managing Director and Wealth Partner with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, the initiative is also about donor empowerment: “Many high-net-worth individuals and families want to support research but haven’t had a clear vehicle for doing so with complex assets. We’ve built that vehicle. And right now, the need is urgent.”The Foundation is already in discussions with multiple universities and medical schools to launch the first wave of directed accounts, focusing on projects that have the most promising impact if given the resources needed.For more information about The Alternatives Foundation’s efforts to support research and how to participate, please visit https://www.thealternativesfoundation.org/research-funds About The Alternatives FoundationThe Alternatives Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers donors to give in ways that maximize impact. Specializing in the acceptance of complex and illiquid assets, the Foundation works with universities, and donors to facilitate high-value gifts that support education, scholarship, and research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.