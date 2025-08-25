Dreams Travel and Tours Joins Hands with FIA as Sponsor of the 43rd Annual India Day Parade in NYC

Team Dreams Travel and Tours Dream Travel and Tours Dreams Travel and Tours Inc team

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The streets of Madison Avenue were transformed into a sea of vibrant colors, music, and celebration on Sunday, August 17, 2025, as the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) hosted the 43rd Annual India Day Parade, the largest parade of its kind outside India. The event brought together hundreds of thousands of people from the tri-state area and beyond, celebrating the rich heritage of India, the contributions of the Indian-American community, and the enduring spirit of unity.As a proud sponsor, Dreams Travel and Tours joined hands with FIA in supporting this grand celebration, reaffirming its commitment to cultural preservation, global connectivity, and community engagement.A Parade of Culture and UnityThe parade’s theme, “Sarve Sukhina Bhavantu” (May All Be Happy and Prosperous), set the tone for a day filled with harmony, inclusivity, and shared pride. With 34 elaborately decorated floats, 21 marching groups, 20 cultural performances, and 38 booths, the event provided a true reflection of India’s vast cultural diversity.Spectators lined Madison Avenue as floats showcased India’s history, spirituality, and regional culture. From classical dance troupes to Bollywood beats, the parade offered a living showcase of traditions.A highlight was the majestic Divine Jagannath Rath Yatra Chariot presented by ISKCON NYC, which carried powerful spiritual significance and drew admiration from attendees of all ages.Celebrity Grand Marshals and Distinguished GuestsBollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda served as Grand Marshals, electrifying the crowd with their presence. Alongside them were dignitaries including Hon. Eric Adams, Mayor of New York City, and Ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, who highlighted the deepening U.S.–India ties.Mayor Adams summed it up beautifully: “Such a beautiful turnout, beautiful weather. For Dreams Travel and Tours, sponsoring the India Day Parade was more than community support—it was about connecting cultures while making travel affordable."As a travel agency, we don't just book tickets or arrange itineraries—we create opportunities for people to connect, to share experiences, and to understand different cultures," said Amit Goel, CEO.With over 20 years of IATA-certified expertise, Dreams Travel and Tours has built a reputation for affordable flights to India with flexible booking options and customized group travel, including cultural and community tours. Dreams Travel and Tours offers exclusive deals on major U.S.–India routes including Newark to Delhi, New York to Mumbai, Chicago to Hyderabad, San Francisco to Bangalore, Washington D.C. to Chennai, and Los Angeles to Amritsar. Families from across the tri-state area united to celebrate heritage while strengthening their cultural ties.Beyond the Parade: A Cultural CarnivalFrom handicrafts to Indian cuisine, the booths gave visitors an authentic experience of India. A crowd favorite, the Paani Puri Contest, brought the joy of India’s street food culture to New York.Widespread Coverage and Global ReachBroadcast across Sony, Zee TV, Times Network, and TV Asia, the parade reached millions globally. This media presence mirrored the mission of Dreams Travel and Tours—to build bridges between people, cultures, and continents.A Shared Future of Unity and ConnectionThe India Day Parade continues to be a reminder of the importance of cultural heritage in shaping community identity. For Dreams Travel and Tours, it is also about making sure that whether you’re celebrating heritage in New York or visiting family back home, you can always count on cheap fares to India, budget flights to Delhi and Mumbai, and reliable travel support.

