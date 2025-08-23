Man Faces Attempted Second Degree Murder Charge in Crossville Shooting

CROSSVILLE – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, detectives with the Crossville Police Department, and the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office into a shooting Friday has resulted in an arrest.

On August 22nd, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, authorities began investigating the shooting incident in the area of Fourth and Main. The victim was transported to a local hospital then to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. During the course of the investigation, Eric Brandon Garrison of Crossville was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Early Saturday morning, Garrison was charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder. He’s being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.