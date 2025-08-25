Lakaywood Film Festival, a Celebration of Cinema and Culture

The Lakaywood Prize Winner

With its 2nd edition, Lakaywood positioned Haitian cinema on the global stage under the theme ‘Haiti, my country, my story.'

Cinema is a tool for creativity and social change. Even without a camera, a cell phone can become the instrument of a masterpiece.” — Pierrot Mervilier

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lakaywood International Film Festival returned to Haiti in grand style, hosting its second edition at the historic Cap-Haïtien City Hall. Held under the theme “Haiti, my country, my story.” Organized by the Lakaywood Foundation, the event gathered filmmakers, artists, cultural leaders, and members of the Haitian diaspora for an evening that celebrated the winners of the Lakaywood short film contest and highlighted the talent of Haitian filmmakers both locally and abroad. Now, Lakaywood positions Haiti as a rising voice in global cinema.The evening opened under the elegant guidance of Ms. Yoobentha Prévál, master of ceremonies, creating a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere. Distinguished guests included Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor, who presented trophies and certificates to participants. Two plaques of honor were awarded—one to Mayor Yvrose Pierre, represented in her absence, and the other to Deputy Mayor Almonor himself for his commitment to youth and cultural development.Pierrot Mervilier, CEO of the Lakaywood Foundation, delivered an inspiring keynote: “Cinema is a tool for creativity and social change. Even without a camera, a cell phone can become the instrument of a masterpiece,” he declared, encouraging young filmmakers to believe in their own voices and capacities.The screenings showcased a rich diversity of genres, from documentaries to fiction, drama, and action. Audiences were captivated by the narratives, reflecting Haitian society, social struggles, and aspirations for the future. While time did not allow all entries to be screened, viewers were reassured that all short films are available online at www.lakaywood.com , which also offers free filmmaking classes.A standout moment was the screening of ID, a diaspora film by Gustave Cadet, featuring Haitian-American actor Bèchir Sylvain, recently seen in Jurassic World Rebirth. Sylvain’s participation underscored Lakaywood’s growing role as a bridge between Haiti and Hollywood.The competition winners reflected the depth of Haitian talent:• Northern Haiti: Samaria, La Nuit du Feu by Ronald 'Rondy_P' Petit-Homme – First Prize in the Northern Region, Third Place Nationally• Southern Haiti: Sam Konn Nan Politik by Nichar Shaina Charles – First Prize in the Southern Region, Fourth Place Nationally• Northwest Haiti: Renmen Ak Espwa by Bernadeau Johnly Naody – First Prize in the Northwestern Region• National: Ayiti Gen Dan by Guerline Fils-Aimé – Grand Prize – First Place• Libète ou Lanmò by Sevère Mickha Mackaël – Second Place• International/Diaspora: ID by Gustave Cadet starring Bèchir Sylvain – First Place in the diasporaThe festival concluded with a lively networking session, inspiring initiatives, and an announcement from Deputy Mayor Almonor to launch a film program promoting environmental awareness in Cap-Haïtien.With its second edition, Lakaywood is solidifying its place as more than a festival—it is a cultural movement, a platform connecting Haiti to its diaspora, and a catalyst for international recognition.CEO Pierrot Mervilier announced that the third edition will host a nationwide feature-film contest, welcoming filmmakers from across Haiti and the diaspora to compete for the prestigious national Lakaywood prize.

