New Siberia Farms awarded for historic farming legacy

CANADA, August 23 - The Balakshin family is being recognized for more than 100 years of family farming south of the Fraser River and their contributions to B.C.’s agriculture community.

New Siberia Farms, named after the Balakshin family’s roots east of the Ural Mountains, is receiving the Century Farm Award, honouring four generations of the family that have worked hard to provide food for people in British Columbia while also supporting the Russian migrant community.

“The story of the Balakshins highlights how a family came to B.C. and built a business through hard work, adaptation and perseverance that farmers need to succeed,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “The determination and efforts of four generations of Balakshins have resulted in British Columbians enjoying high-quality and great-tasting B.C. dairy and poultry, and symbolizes the farmers behind the products that feed our families, employ our neighbours and support our province’s food security.”

The family’s journey began when Andrew Alexander Balakshin and his wife Maria Vassilievna Balakshin (née Kharlamoff) relocated as refugees to China in 1920 in the fallout from the Russian revolution and sent one of their daughters, Natalie, to Seattle, where she attended university in 1922. That experience led the Balakshins to apply for immigration to Canada, which was granted on the condition they work as farmers.

Andrew and Maria purchased 10.12 hectares of land in Chilliwack for $772, a considerable sum at the time that left the family with a huge debt. This plot of land became New Siberia Farms in 1925, where the family began raising chickens and cows.

Their expertise in the poultry industry was invaluable, with Andrew and Maria’s third daughter, Ann, becoming Canada’s first licensed baby chick sexer in 1937. Irene, the couple’s second daughter, followed her into the same profession. The outbreak of the Second World War spurred demand for domestic agricultural products and the family debt was fully paid off by 1943.

“This Century Award is a celebration of our farm’s longevity and a tribute to the vital role family farms play in preserving our agricultural heritage, ensuring the health and well-being of future generations,” said Tom Balakshin, the fourth generation of the Balakshin family who will be taking over the farm in the near future. “Looking to the future, we’re focused on stewardship and preserving the farm’s natural environment, including riparian zones and wildlife. We hope to continue to champion the values that have kept our farm thriving for generations.”

Andrew Balakshin also worked with the Russian immigrant community in B.C., helping establish the Russian Orthodox Society, as well as giving generously to charitable organizations, aiding displaced people of Russian origin and offering farm employment to new arrivals.

Andrew and Maria’s only son, Nicholas, became manager of the farm in 1947. Since then, it has been passed down through the family to its current owners, Bill and Janice Balakshin, who have been the longest-serving owners of the farm, since 1982. Under their leadership, Bill and Janice oversaw the transition of the farm to an organic operation, ensuring continued success with a small herd in a growing industry. Tom Balakshin and his wife Sarah Gale will soon take charge of operations.

Today, New Siberia Farms has grown to encompass an additional 20.64 hectares, bringing the total operation to 30.76 hectares, while pivoting in the 1960s from chick and egg raising to organic dairy production. With a herd of 55 milking cows, it produces roughly 3,300 litres of milk every two days, feeding hungry families in B.C. and beyond.

Century Farm Awards honour farms, ranches and agricultural organizations that have been active for 100 years or longer, as well as those whose farms and ranches have been in families for 100 years or more. Each Century Farm Award celebrates the rich heritage of farming and ranching in B.C.