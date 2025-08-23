Prime Minister Carney to strengthen Canada’s trade and security partnerships in Poland, Germany, and Latvia

CANADA, August 23 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Poland, Germany, and Latvia, from August 25 to 27, 2025. He will be focused on strengthening relationships with European allies and advancing co-operation in key areas, including trade, energy, critical minerals, and collective defence.

In Warsaw, Prime Minister Carney will meet with Polish counterparts to advance the strategic partnership between Canada and Poland and deepen collaboration on commerce, energy, and defence. To that end, the Prime Minister will meet with business leaders to promote new industrial partnerships in key sectors, including energy, defence, and aerospace. Prime Minister Carney will also underscore Canada’s continued support for lasting peace in Ukraine and Europe, emphasizing that no decisions about Ukraine should be taken without Ukraine and no decisions about Europe be taken without Europe.

In Berlin, the Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to promote stronger economic co-operation and address pressing global security challenges. Prime Minister Carney will also meet with senior corporate leaders to encourage new investment opportunities and secure resilient supply chains in energy and natural resources – especially critical minerals.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Riga, where he will meet with Latvian leaders to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Latvia and Canada, and to enhance trade, including in the defence sector. The Prime Minister will also visit Canadian Armed Forces members deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE, Canada’s largest active overseas military mission.

“As the world becomes more dangerous and divided, Canada is focused on strengthening and diversifying its international partnerships. Canada is deepening co-operation on trade, energy, and defence with our long-standing European allies. Together, we will create greater security, stability, and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

This is Prime Minister Carney’s first official visits to Poland, Germany, and Latvia.

Poland is the fastest growing economy in the European Union.

Canada and Poland co-operate on the military training of members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Canada has now trained over 45,000 members of the Ukrainian security forces since 2015 through Operation UNIFIER.

Germany is a G7 partner, Europe’s biggest economy, and Canada’s largest merchandise export market in the European Union. It’s Canada’s sixth-largest trading partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $30.5 billion in 2024.

Canada is the Framework Nation to NATO’s Multinational Brigade Latvia. Approximately 2,000 Canadian Armed Forces members are currently deployed in Latvia as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

