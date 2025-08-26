Houston Eye Doctor Shares Tips for Spotting Vision Problems Early

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many eye conditions begin quietly and can progress before patients even realize something is wrong. That is why Houston optometrist Dr. Ayesha Butt of Texas State Optical (TSO) Briargrove is encouraging the community to pay close attention to the early signs that vision may be changing.“Clear vision does not always mean healthy eyes,” said Dr. Butt, an optometric glaucoma specialist . “Problems like glaucoma, cataracts, or diabetic eye disease often start without noticeable symptoms. By the time a person realizes their vision is affected, the condition may already be advanced. Regular checkups give us the chance to catch problems while they are still manageable.”Dr. Butt explained that some of the first warning signs can be easy to dismiss. Frequent headaches, blurred or fluctuating vision, and difficulty focusing after screen use are often overlooked as simple fatigue. Other patients notice more trouble driving at night or increased sensitivity to light. Some squint or rub their eyes without realizing it has become a daily habit. And in certain cases, people report flashes of light or new floaters in their vision.“These changes are not always a sign of something serious, but they are the body’s way of saying the eyes need attention,” Dr. Butt said. “An eye exam is the best way to understand what is happening and how to protect long-term vision.”At TSO Briargrove, comprehensive eye exams go far beyond a basic vision screening. Using advanced diagnostic technology, the clinic evaluates not only vision sharpness but also the overall health of the eyes. Exams may include retinal imaging, glaucoma testing, and optic nerve evaluations, along with assessments of depth perception, color vision, and eye coordination. Pediatric exams for children as young as five are also available, helping parents ensure their kids are seeing clearly at school and at play.The rise in digital device use has made early detection more important than ever. Dr. Butt noted that many patients now experience eye strain, dryness, or fatigue linked to long hours in front of screens. “These issues are becoming more common, but with the right care we can reduce discomfort and protect healthy vision,” she said.For more than 20 years, TSO Briargrove has provided personalized, family-friendly eye care to the Houston community. The Briargrove eye clinic, located off Westheimer Road near Fountain View Drive, offers flexible scheduling, including Saturday appointments, and accepts most vision insurance plans. Patients without insurance can also benefit from the free TSO Vision Plan, which provides savings on exams and eyewear.“Your eyes do not send loud warning signals when something is wrong,” Dr. Butt added. “That is why being proactive is so important. A simple exam can give patients peace of mind and keep their vision clear for years to come.”TSO Briargrove is located at 6100 Westheimer Rd, Ste 136A, Houston, TX 77057 in the Briargrove Shopping Plaza. The clinic is near the Briargrove and Tanglewood neighborhoods and just minutes from the Galleria. To schedule an appointment, call (713) 785-2022 or visit www.tsobriargrove.com

