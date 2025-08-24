Swastik Nandakumar launches the Activation Formula Masterclass to help people 'avoid the online course scam'

Swastik Nandakumar

Peak performance coach and motivational speaker, Swastik Nandakumar says his goal is to help people "kill procrastination & avoid online course scams."

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where social media gurus abound and scams are a dime a dozen - Swastik says his new free 'Activation Formula Masterclass' presents a scientific approach to productivity. This analytical and formula-based approach is what he claims, sets him apart from the mostly fluff-filled online courses offered by internet gurus.

His Instagram describes him as 'A powerhouse Peak Performance Coach and Business Growth Strategist' who has amassed a following of over 50,000 people with young entrepreneurs rallying behind his science-based approach to productivity. Swastik says he has "dedicated his career to helping entrepreneurs, service professionals and every ambitious person, overcome procrastination, self-sabotage, and the inertia that stalls success."

The Man Behind the Momentum

People in his community agree that Swastik makes a conscious effort to avoid gimmicks or vague motivation— his basic training is free and is rooted in neuroscience, human behavior, and real-world productivity systems. Through his new Activation Formula Masterclass, he demystifies why willpower fails and how to sustain unstoppable execution without relying on it.

This free, 90-minute masterclass, which his company states "has now been attended by over 100,000 people," equips participants with strategies such as:

B × I / D × D Formula: A scientific blueprint to eliminate procrastination at its core.

A.P.M. Method: A unique system that guarantees consistency—no discipline required.

Micro-Wins Momentum Formula: How to build momentum through small wins, not rigid routines.

2-Min Micro-Action Rule: A simple neuroscience hack designed to make starting tasks effortless.

Proven Impact and Thought Leadership

Swastik’s training and wisdom seems to be striking a chord with thousands. Whether through online courses, immersive workshops, or his masterclass, his message seems to be resonating across the entrepreneurial community in India and beyond.

Beyond live training, Swastik takes his insights on the road—via his podcast, Money Minutes Madness. Recent episodes like “Strategies to Expand Your Market Share” and “Master Your Mindset” provide bite-sized, high-impact wisdom to transform business realities.

Why Swastik’s Approach Stands Out:

For those looking to dissect the secret to his success, there are three things in his approach that stands out:

Psychologically Informed: His tools are based on behavioral science, not motivational clichés.

Designed for Doing: Every lesson is structured to convert knowledge into action.

Massively Accessible: From free masterclasses to audio content, he makes transformation reachable for diverse learners.

Beyond Productivity: Building Entrepreneurs for the Future

Swastik says he is not just helping people “get things done.” His goal is to shape a generation of entrepreneurs who are capable of thriving in uncertain and competitive times. His clients range from solopreneurs working from a small home office to established business owners looking to scale into multi-crore enterprises.

A common pattern unites them: most come to him overwhelmed, battling information overload, and unsure where to start. After applying his frameworks, many say they report sharper clarity, structured action plans, and tangible growth in revenue and performance.

His philosophy is simple: productivity is not about working harder—it’s about aligning your mind, habits, and systems to work smarter. By engineering environments where success becomes automatic, he helps people escape the endless cycle of start–stop–stall and instead build lasting momentum.

The Science of Small Wins

One of Swastik’s most powerful teachings is the Micro-Wins Momentum Formula. Instead of obsessing over massive goals that feel intimidating, he encourages people to focus on tiny, daily wins. Neuroscience confirms that small achievements release dopamine—a chemical that not only makes us feel good but also creates a craving to repeat the behaviour.

By stacking micro-wins, individuals develop an unshakable rhythm of action. This is why his students often say, “It feels easier to keep going than to stop.” That shift—from resistance to natural momentum—is the secret sauce behind their transformations.

A Voice for the New Age Entrepreneur

Unlike the loud, overhyped “hustle culture” that glorifies sleepless nights and burnout, Swastik advocates a more sustainable, science-backed path to peak performance. His teachings emphasize energy management, clarity of focus, and systems-driven growth.

Through his workshops, podcasts, and online programs, he has become a trusted voice for professionals who want results without sacrificing their health, relationships, or peace of mind. His vision is clear: to empower people to win in business and in life by mastering execution.

Swastik Nandakumar offers more than advice—he delivers momentum. He exhorts people to step away from the low-value ‘online-course’ scam and get trained in a scientific way, for free, with his Activation Formula Masterclass.

