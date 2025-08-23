FL Family Launches 'Shenanigans on the Road'—A Vibrant, Family-Created Series Where Learning and Laughter Hit the Road

“The vibrant cover of the Shenanigans On the Road series, capturing the playful spirit and adventurous journeys that await young readers.”

CARRABELLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nichols Venture Holdings is proud to announce the release of the all-new children’s book series, Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family’s U.S. Adventures , with the tagline “ Where Learning and Laughter Hit the Road .”The series kicks off with its highly anticipated first book, Florida Detour , inspired by real-life family adventures, teamwork, and the wild, wonderful chaos of growing up in the Sunshine State.A Labor of Love—And LaughterShenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family’s U.S. Adventures isn’t just a story about a family—it’s a story by a family. Co-authored by Simona Nichols, a mom from the Panhandle of Florida, and six out of her seven children, this series is the result of years of collective imagination, late-night brainstorming, and genuine lived experience. Every page is infused with the humor, heart, and high-energy spirit that only comes from a crew who’s truly lived the journey.“We wanted to create something that felt real—messy, hilarious, and full of the kind of moments families remember forever,” says Simona Nichols. “From the first brainstorm to the final edit, every member of our family pitched in, helping to shape the stories, the jokes, and the adventures. It’s a project that brought us even closer together, and we hope it brings just as much joy to families who read it.”A Florida Original, for Families EverywhereSet in the heart of Florida, Book 1: Florida Detour is packed with local flavor and authentic family dynamics. It’s a celebration of the everyday chaos and big adventures that define real family life. The Nichols family’s commitment to authenticity shines through in every detail—from sibling banter and running gags to the invisible dog who’s as much a character as anyone else.Years in the MakingThe launch of Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family’s U.S. Adventures is the culmination of over a decade of homeschooling, road trips, and story-sharing around the Nichols dinner table. The process was a true family affair, with each child lending their voice, perspective, and creativity to the project. Their collective effort has resulted in a series that’s both wildly entertaining and deeply authentic.What Makes This Series UniqueReal Family, Real Adventures: The Nichols family brings their own stories to life, blending humor, mishaps, and learning in a diary-style narrative that’s both relatable and laugh-out-loud funny.Educational and Entertaining: Each book is packed with fun facts, state history, and cultural tidbits, seamlessly woven into the storyline to encourage curiosity and a love of learning.Vibrant Characters: From Simona’s spontaneous detours and off-key singing to Dad’s timekeeping and the kids’ running gags, every family member brings their own spark to the story.Interactive Elements: Readers will find bonus content like “State Spotlights,” family milestone trackers, and parent/teacher resource pages, making the series perfect for home and classroom use.Inclusive Adventure: The books are written for families everywhere—whether they homeschool, road trip, or just love a good story.Join the Shenanigans!Florida families, educators, and readers of all ages are invited to join in the fun. Discover more about the series, meet the Nichols family, and sign up for early access and exclusive updates at www.nicholsventureholdings.com About the AuthorsShenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family’s U.S. Adventures is co-authored by Simona Nichols and her children. As a homeschool mom of seven with over sixteen years of experience, Simona brings warmth, wit, and a deep understanding of family learning to every page. The Nichols kids—each with their own unique personality—contribute jokes, stories, and creative ideas, making the series truly a family creation.Media ContactSimona NicholsCo-Author & Founder, Nichols Venture Holdingsmedia@nicholsventureholdings.comFor interviews, review copies, or more information, please contact Simona Nichols at media@nicholsventureholdings.com.Shenanigans on the Road: The Nichols Family’s U.S. Adventures will become available September 15, 2025. Book 1: Florida Detour invites readers to buckle up for a ride full of mischief, milestones, and memories—where learning and laughter truly hit the road.

