Mile Infinity Unveils Full Organic Beauty Line — Now Individually Accessible via Amazon India

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mile Infinity, the up-and-coming name in clean, nature-powered skincare, is thrilled to launch its complete range of beauty essentials on Amazon India, each available through individual product pages for effortless access and purchase.

Newly Available on Amazon India – Shop Direct:

Matcha Tea Face Serum (White Tea, Green Tea & Avocado)
A feather-light, antioxidant-charged serum to hydrate, rejuvenate, and protect your skin from daily stressors.
👉 Shop Matcha Tea Face Serum

SPF 50 Sunscreen (Rice Water, Aloe Vera & Flaxseed)
A moisturizing, broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields skin with natural hydration—perfect for everyday protection.
👉 Shop SPF 50 Sunscreen

Blueberry & Lavender Moisturizer
This indulgent cream blends antioxidant-packed blueberries with calming lavender to soothe, hydrate, and smooth skin texture.
👉 Shop Blueberry & Lavender Moisturizer

Organic Beetroot Face Wash (Wine & Mulberry – 50ml)
A gentle, brightening cleanser powered by beetroot's nutrients and mulberry’s skin-evening benefits—ideal for daily use.
👉 Shop Beetroot Face Wash

Clean Beauty You Can Trust

Mile Infinity products are thoughtfully "clean"—free from parabens and sulfates, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and gentle enough for sensitive, oily, combination, or dry skin types.

“Our vision at Mile Infinity is to deliver skincare that feels good, does good, and is sourced from nature’s best. With these new Amazon India links, healthy, radiant skin is now just a click away,” said Prerna Sharma, Brand Spokesperson, Mile Infinity.

Shop Effortlessly

Each Mile Infinity product now has its own dedicated Amazon India link—making it simple to shop by specific skincare needs or preferences. Explore the full line-up:
👉 Browse Mile Infinity Collection on Amazon India

