Mile Infinity Unveils Full Organic Beauty Line — Now Individually Accessible via Amazon India
Mile Infinity Launches Organic Beetroot Face Wash with Wine & Mulberry: A Gentle, Natural Cleansing Solution for Radiant Skin
Newly Available on Amazon India – Shop Direct:
Matcha Tea Face Serum (White Tea, Green Tea & Avocado)
A feather-light, antioxidant-charged serum to hydrate, rejuvenate, and protect your skin from daily stressors.
SPF 50 Sunscreen (Rice Water, Aloe Vera & Flaxseed)
A moisturizing, broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields skin with natural hydration—perfect for everyday protection.
Blueberry & Lavender Moisturizer
This indulgent cream blends antioxidant-packed blueberries with calming lavender to soothe, hydrate, and smooth skin texture.
Organic Beetroot Face Wash (Wine & Mulberry – 50ml)
A gentle, brightening cleanser powered by beetroot's nutrients and mulberry’s skin-evening benefits—ideal for daily use.
Clean Beauty You Can Trust
Mile Infinity products are thoughtfully "clean"—free from parabens and sulfates, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and gentle enough for sensitive, oily, combination, or dry skin types.
“Our vision at Mile Infinity is to deliver skincare that feels good, does good, and is sourced from nature’s best. With these new Amazon India links, healthy, radiant skin is now just a click away,” said Prerna Sharma, Brand Spokesperson, Mile Infinity.
Shop Effortlessly
Each Mile Infinity product now has its own dedicated Amazon India link—making it simple to shop by specific skincare needs or preferences. Explore the full line-up:
Nav Taksh Wellness
