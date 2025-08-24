Cipherwill Launches 'Dead Man’s Switch for the Digital Age' to Protect Online Assets

Dead Man's Switch

New platform uses advanced encryption and a dead man’s switch to secure crypto, logins, and memories for future generations.

We spend years building digital wealth and memories, but rarely stop to ask how fragile access really is. Cipherwill ensures your legacy doesn’t vanish into the digital void.” — Shivam Shinde, Founder of Cipherwill

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cipherwill , a next-generation digital inheritance platform, has officially launched, introducing a secure way to protect and transfer digital assets through encrypted wills and automated “dead man’s switch” technology.In today’s world, personal and financial lives live online - crypto wallets, SaaS accounts, banking apps, email, domains, even cloud-stored memories. But when someone passes away unexpectedly, access to those accounts often disappears forever. Industry reports suggest billions of dollars in cryptocurrency and online assets are lost each year because families cannot retrieve passwords or private keys.Cipherwill was created to solve this growing problem. Founded by Shivam Shinde, the platform ensures that critical digital information - from investments to family photos - is stored securely and released only to chosen beneficiaries.How Cipherwill Works:Encrypted Vault: Store crypto keys, financial details, logins, and personal files in one secure space. Dead Man’s Switch: Regular check-ins confirm user activity. If check-ins stop, assets are automatically released to beneficiaries.Double Encryption & Time-Lock Keys: Protect data with future-proof security while ensuring release happens only when intended.Beyond Finance: Share last letters, memories, and personal archives alongside wealth.Cipherwill represents a new era of estate planning - where digital lives are preserved with the same care as physical assets. By combining zero-knowledge encryption with dead man’s switch automation, Cipherwill delivers both peace of mind and security for the future.About CipherwillCipherwill is a SaaS platform for encrypted digital wills and secure inheritance planning. Using advanced encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and automated release systems, Cipherwill ensures that digital assets, accounts, and memories are preserved and delivered safely to chosen beneficiaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.