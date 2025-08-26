Bell Integration Hosts Accelerating AI Adoption Event for Business Leaders

Faisal Abbasi talks about increasing expectations from business to push the AI agenda based on ROI Breakfast briefing at which business leaders find out how to close the gap between AI investment and AI deployment. Bell Integration logo

The event's aim was to show business leaders how to close the gap between investing in AI and being able to deploy it.

It was fascinating to see how organisations are integrating AI into their existing frameworks and to hear predictions on how AI is set to reshape the industry’s future.” — Richard Ewing, AI & RPA Architect

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration held a breakfast briefing at the Shangri-La in The Shard in London to speak with business leaders about how to accelerate AI adoption from investment to maturity. Guest speaker, CIO of Balfour Beatty , Jon Ozanne, shared thoughts about adopting AI into its construction business.Other AI leaders were keen to ask Mr Ozanne about being AI-ready and what it means to a business to leverage AI technologies, all against a backdrop of fantastic views over the city of London.One such leader was Richard Ewing, AI & RPA Architect with CGI : “It was a pleasure to be invited to last week’s event at The Shard with Bell Integration. The session was packed with valuable insights from industry-leading experts on how to successfully deliver AI solutions at scale. It was fascinating to see how organisations are integrating AI into their existing frameworks and to hear predictions on how AI is set to reshape the industry’s future. Already looking forward to the next one!”“I invited Richard to come along because we had talked about the gap between investing in AI and deploying it effectively. Businesses can underestimate the complexity of moving from experimentation to real-world implementation. I knew the workshop was an opportunity to equip business leaders with the knowledge and strategies to accelerate AI adoption,” said Chris Togher, Strategic Account Director, Bell Integration.Bell Integration team presenting included Faisal Abbasi, Henrik Eriksson, and Martin Mersey - all members of the AI & Data division. Valuable insights were shared about how business can scale AI responsibly, while keeping people and data security at the forefront.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. Headquartered in the UK and employing close to 1000 people across the globe, Bell Integration provides a comprehensive lifecycle of multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting, and decommissioning modern, hybrid IT environments. Bell covers the core areas of AI including Generative, Predictive and Agent-based solutions, as well as data management and training enablement services.

