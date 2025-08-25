Brazilian-Italian striker reportedly on Querétaro FC’s radar while fronting Bless by Bless at New York Fashion Week 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging football talent Rafael “Rafinha” Lutkowski has secured an endorsement deal with Bless by Bless, the New York fashion house set to unveil its 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week 2025.Bless by Bless has earned international recognition through capsule collaborations in Milan, Paris, and New York. Known for its “Army of Love Tribe” motif, the brand emphasizes authenticity and grassroots community, having raised over $2 million for nonprofit causes nationwide. Backing Rafinha reflects that ethos: supporting a player whose reputation is steadily on the rise.The partnership comes as Rafinha is reportedly on the radar of Liga MX clubs and closing in on a move to Querétaro FC, the first majority U.S.-owned club in Liga MX. Formed in Portugal and having played in Brazil and Europe, he brings a mix of flair and an unconventional path that is beginning to draw attention beyond the pitch.“Bless by Bless has always been about recognizing movements before they happen,” said a company spokesperson. “In Rafinha, we see raw ability and integrity—qualities that resonate far beyond football.”The deal was secured through Alanna Leonard, Director of Global Capital Markets at Lending Bankers (Miami, FL, USA), who is supporting Rafinha’s trajectory from a strategic investment standpoint. While details remain under wraps, a campaign is understood to be in development.Key Facts for Editors• Player: Rafael “Rafinha” Lutkowski (Brazilian-Italian striker)• Career: Formed in Portugal at Vitória de Setúbal U17–U19 & FC Barreirense; early spell with Ponte Preta (Brazil); senior football in Portugal; Racing Union Luxembourg; quick stint in Italy• Transfer buzz: Reportedly on the radar of Querétaro FC, the first majority U.S.-owned club in Liga MX• Endorsement deal: Bless by Bless (NYFW 2025 Solo Show); secured through Alanna Leonard, Lending Bankers (Miami, FL, USA)Website: http://blessbybless.com/

