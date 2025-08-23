OMODA C7 Set to Redefine Beauty and Innovation in UAE SUV Market

OMODA is preparing to make a bold entrance into the UAE automotive market with its most visually stunning, technologically advanced beautiful crossover to-date — the OMODA C7. Crafted to turn heads, the C7’s exterior reflects OMODA’s philosophy of “Art in Motion.”

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMODA is preparing to make a bold entrance into the UAE automotive market with its most visually stunning, technologically advanced beautiful crossover to-date — the OMODA C7 . Set to arrive soon, the OMODA C7 blends futuristic design with smart engineering, promising to captivate style-driven urban drivers and thrill seekers alike.From every angle, the OMODA C7 exudes progressive elegance. With its dynamic fastback silhouette, seamless LED light strip, floating roof design, and hidden door handles, the C7 offers a refined visual identity that places it in a class of its own. It's not just another SUV — it's a statement on wheels.Design that DazzlesCrafted to turn heads, the C7’s exterior reflects OMODA’s philosophy of “Art in Motion.” A wide, low stance, precision-cut lines, and aerodynamic curves underscore its confident, sporty character. The sleek body is complemented by a sophisticated intelligent cabin — complete with a 24.6" curved immersive screen, dual-color interior, and modern interface — delivering a high-tech cockpit worthy of the next generation.Beautiful, and Built for the HeatThe OMODA C7 doesn't just impress with aesthetics — it's engineered for the extreme. Designed with scorching climates in mind, it underwent rigorous testing in China’s Turpan desert at surface temperatures reaching 76°C. The result: a vehicle capable of cooling its cabin from 62°C to a comfortable 28.3°C within just 15 minutes, thanks to its ultra-efficient HVAC system, solar radiation sensors, and remote start cooling technology.A Crossover Without CompromiseThis is where form meets function. From advanced climate control to an intelligent cockpit and aerodynamic body, every detail in the OMODA C7 has been optimized to deliver a seamless driving experience — whether you're commuting through Dubai’s heat or cruising down Abu Dhabi’s coast.“The OMODA C7 is not just a new SUV—it’s a statement of what’s next. OMODA is excited to soon offer UAE drivers a vehicle designed specifically with their climate, culture, and expectations in mind,” said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.With the OMODA C7, design isn’t just skin deep — it's a philosophy woven into every line, feature, and innovation.Fortune Global 500 Recognition & Dual 500 MilestoneIn July, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO climbed to the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list, while its cumulative exports surpassed 5 million units, achieving the remarkable Dual 500 milestone and marking a breakthrough in its globalization strategy. OMODA&JAECOO's brand vision is to co-create a better life with young people. OMODA focuses on establishing itself as the global most professional Crossover brand, while JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of From Classic, Beyond Classic, and is committed to building the global elegant off-road brand. This dual-track strategy establishes a differentiated competitive advantage.Strong Growth in Europe and NEV LeadershipBased on such brand positioning and development approaches, OMODA&JAECOO demonstrated robust growth momentum in the European market in 2025, emerging as the fastest-growing brand locally. In the NEV sector, leveraging globally leading SHS technology, it provides efficient new energy solutions for users worldwide while steadily advancing towards the goal of becoming the Global Leading Hybrid Brand. Notably, in addition to continuous breakthroughs in core automotive areas, OMODA&JAECOO has extended its technological innovation reach into the realm of intelligent technology. The AiMOGA robot, jointly developed by the brand and the AiMOGA team, has become a exemplary practice in the intelligent transformation process of automakers, further broadening the brand's value boundaries.

