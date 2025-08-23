MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest involved in a robbery (snatch) in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 7:31 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. One suspect proceeded to snatch the victim’s AirPods before fleeing the scene with the second suspect.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25115637

###