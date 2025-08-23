Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,364 in the last 365 days.

MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two persons of interest involved in a robbery (snatch) in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at approximately 7:31 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. One suspect proceeded to snatch the victim’s AirPods before fleeing the scene with the second suspect.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

Anyone who can identify these persons of interest, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 25115637

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Seeking Persons of Interest in Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more