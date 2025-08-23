AMO helicopter crew conducts rescue in Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations helicopter crews conducted a rescue of a hiker in the Franklin Mountains State Park.

On Aug. 21, CBP AMO El Paso Air Branch Operations Officer received a phone call from El Paso County Combined Search and Rescue for assistance in a search and rescue operation of an injured male hiker in the Franklin Mountains.

Due to the remote terrain and high altitude, a hoist-capable AMO UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and crew were dispatched to make the rescue. During hours of darkness the crew used night vision goggles to conduct the search. With the help of the COMSAR team, the helicopter crew was able to locate the injured hiker in a remote location. The UH-60 helicopter crew then established a 180-foot hover and deployed a hoist rescue specialist. Once inserted – and after six hoist iterations – the hoist rescue specialist rescued the hiker and hoisted up five COMSAR personnel into the helicopter.

The UH-60 crew transported the hiker and rescue team to awaiting COMSAR personnel on the ground at the established incident command post. The injured hiker was then transported to a local hospital by El Paso Fire and Rescue personnel for further treatment.

“Our CBP AMO El Paso Air Branch crews regularly train with our El Paso COMSAR partners to conduct hoist rescues and medical evacuations,” said El Paso Air Branch Director Efren Gonzalez. “We train together regularly and together we provide an important lifesaving capability as AMO helicopter crews conduct their national security mission to patrol the deserts and mountains in our border region.”

Air and Marine Operations is an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Video: https://x.com/cbpamo/status/1958982628536619478?s=46&t=VQ_kiRMdZQkVheOQDzJwKw

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNq3i8gp8Bg/?igsh=MTJ4NXR6cnZrenVhdQ==