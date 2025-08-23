National Defense Area Established in Yuma Sector

Signage for Yuma Sector National Defense Area

YUMA, Ariz. – A National Defense Area has been established within the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector area of operations to enhance and ensure the security of the Southern border.

The established zone, which is adjacent to the Roosevelt Reservation along the Barry M. Goldwater Range and the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge, allows military personnel to temporarily detain people who unlawfully enter the restricted area. Temporary detainees will then be turned over to U.S. Border Patrol agents to face criminal charges for violating defense property regulations and entering military property as well as charges for illegal entry and removal proceedings.

Signs have been placed throughout the National Defense Area to designate the restricted area and warn that unauthorized entry of that area is prohibited in accordance with federal regulations.

The National Defense Area in Yuma Sector is similar to those already established in Texas and New Mexico, created to mitigate illicit drug and human smuggling activity and to minimize the environmental damage and erosion caused by cross-border foot traffic, litter, and vehicle traffic.