DHS Condemns Rioters’ Violent Assault on ICE Law Enforcement in San Francisco

DHS arrests U.S. citizen who assaulted ICE officers and threatened law enforcement yelling at agents, “I’m going to go after your family,” and “I’m going to stab you.”

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement after a group of 15-20 violent rioters in San Francisco, California assaulted, grabbed, punched, and pepper sprayed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement.

On August 20, ICE agents were conducting targeted immigration enforcement at 100 Montgomery Street. As law enforcement attempted to carry out its sworn duties, anti-ICE rioters surrounded and assaulted four federal agents outside the building. The agents sustained injuries from pepper spray deployed by rioters and a jammed finger.

One individual, Adrian Guerrero—a U.S. citizen—was charged with assaults and destruction of federal property. According to court filings, Guerrero slashed the tire of a government vehicle and threatened to stab a law enforcement officer.

While standing arms length from the officer, Guerrero made repeated threats against stating: “I’m going to fuck you up,” “I’m going to go after your family,” and “I’m going to stab you.”

At the time of his arrest, Guerrero was in possession of the black knife and the patterned headscarf and orange-tinged goggles visible in the attack.

“Our brave ICE law enforcement are now facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they risk their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. These acts of violence are fueled by sanctuary politicians' rhetoric vilifying our law enforcement,” said Secretary Noem. “We will not and have not let this violence stop us or slow us down. Everyday our law enforcement continues to enforce the law and arrest the most depraved criminals including pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, gang members, and sexual predators.”

U.S. Federal Protective Services and San Francisco PD were notified and appeared on the scene to help clear the area.

The Trump administration is once again implementing the rule of law.

