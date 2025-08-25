Dr. Virginia McGowan, Award-Winning Author and Workplace Visionary Hits International Bestseller Status with Civil@Work

Dr. Virginia (Ginny) McGowan.

“What if the single most powerful tool for your career success isn’t a technical skill but how you treat others?” says Dr. Virginia McGowan.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthropologist and workplace strategist’s breakthrough book tops charts worldwide in Business Leadership, Communication, and Organizational Behavior

Dr. Virginia (Ginny) McGowan, award-winning author, has officially become an International Bestselling Author with her groundbreaking book, Civil@Work: The Ultimate Guide to Mastering Soft Skills for Business Success. The book, which provides practical strategies for cultivating workplace civility and leadership through essential soft skills, has soared to the top of Amazon bestseller lists across multiple countries.

"I am very honored to have this distinction, and I thank everyone who has supported me. Civil@Work was born from my passion for helping people navigate the complexities of workplace relationships, and seeing it resonate with readers around the world is truly humbling. This bestseller reflects not just my work, but the collective desire for more empathy, communication, and understanding in every professional environment,” exclaims Dr. McGowan.

Civil@Work claimed the #1 spot in numerous competitive categories, including Business Communication, Business Leadership, Organizational Behavior, Workplace Behavior, and Business Management & Leadership. Dr. McGowan’s book ranked not only in the United States but also across Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, marking her as an international thought leader in workplace culture and leadership.

Highlights of the rankings include:

1. USA: #1 in Business & Investing, Business Communication Skills, Leadership, Management & Leadership, and Organizational Behavior.

2. Australia: #1 in Business Communication, Leadership, and Workplace Culture.

3. Canada: #1 in Business Leadership, Organizational Behaviour, Workplace Behavior, and Professional Management & Leadership.

4. Germany: #1 in Communications (English) and Organizational Behaviour (English).

5. UK: #1 in Business Life, Business Management & Leadership, and Finance.

"Civil@Work grew out of my long-standing exploration of workplace dynamics and how respect, effective communication, and strong leadership shape organizational success. Its global reception is incredibly rewarding and underscores the universal need for greater humanity in business," says Dr. McGowan.

Dr. McGowan has dedicated her career to helping businesses harness the power of civility, empathy, and soft skills to transform their organizations. Civil@Work offers readers a practical roadmap for developing the interpersonal skills that drive collaboration, productivity, and long-term success.

Readers Rave

“McGowan’s book is a powerful, practical resource for professionals who understand that success isn’t just about technical know-how—it’s about mastering human interaction. With clarity and confidence, the author delivers strategies for communication, collaboration, and leadership that are immediately usable in real-world workplace settings…”

“After years in corporate settings, I thought I knew workplace dynamics, until this book reframed everything. It helped me realize how essential soft skills truly are, especially in leadership. The tools are actionable, the stories relatable, and the insights backed by solid research…”

About Dr. Virginia McGowan

Dr. Virginia (Ginny) McGowan is an award-winning author, Certified Workplace Relational Skills Practitioner, and a leading voice on organizational culture. With decades of experience, she demonstrates how civility and soft skills drive business success. In addition to keynote speaking, she partners with organizations to design tailored training solutions that foster respect, collaboration, and innovation.

