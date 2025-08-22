When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: August 22, 2025 FDA Publish Date: August 22, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Shellfish

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible contamination with radionuclide (Cesium-137) Company Name: Beaver Street Fisheries, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Beaver Street Fisheries, LLC of Jacksonville, FL is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp EZ-Peel & Deveined Tail-On 21-25 Per lb as a precautionary measure per the recommended action stated in an FDA advisory statement dated 08/19/25 regarding Cesium-137 (Cs-137). Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The product was distributed in the states of AL, AR, FL, GA, KY, LA, MO, MS, OH, OK, PA, TX, and WV, and was available for consumer purchase in select Walmart retail stores in those states from 07/28/2025 to 08/07/2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

As noted in the FDA statement issued on 8/19/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce. FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. In conjunction with other information, FDA determined that product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

Products Affected:

Product Name: Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp EZ-Peel & Deveined Tail-On 21-25 Per lb

Packaging: Plastic bag

Item UPC / Lot Codes / Best By Dates: UPC 078742133898, Lot Code 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027. UPC 078742133898, Lot Code 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027. UPC 078742133898, Lot Code 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027.



Consumers who have purchased the recalled frozen shrimp should not consume the product and should dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For additional questions please reach out to customer service by phone +1-904-354-8533.

Customer service hours are Monday – Friday, 8AM to 5PM EST.

