City seeks Provincial support for key community priorities at AMO conference

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton attended the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference in Ottawa, joining municipalities and provincial representatives from August 17 to 20, 2025.

This year, Hamilton’s delegation focused on solutions to address public safety, economic uncertainty and improved affordability – particularly through investments in affordable and supportive housing. The AMO conference is a vital platform for City officials to connect directly with provincial decision-makers, address local issues and champion the investments and policy changes essential to our city.

“Attending the AMO Conference gave us the chance to speak directly with provincial ministers about what Hamiltonians need most - safer streets, more affordable housing, and stronger economic opportunities,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Every conversation was about people: the families working hard to make ends meet, the local businesses driving jobs and growth, and seniors who deserve security and support. By working with the province, we’re aiming to bring real investments and resources back to Hamilton so our community can thrive together.”

Mayor Horwath was joined by City Councillors Matt Francis, Tammy Hwang and Mike Spadafora, City Manager Marnie Cluckie and other senior-level staff. During the conference, the City of Hamilton held 10 delegations with Ontario government ministries, including Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transportation.

These discussions focused on advancing Hamilton’s most urgent priorities and securing provincial support for long-term community and economic development.

During the conference, Mayor Horwath also accepted the Ombudsman Ontario’s Good Governance Award on behalf of the City of Hamilton. The award recognizes municipalities that demonstrate tangible actions through fairness, accountability, transparency and respect for people’s rights in the public sector.

“The City is taking important steps to address the priorities that are top of mind in our community,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “We remain committed to delivering practical solutions that meet the needs of residents today and prepare Hamilton for the opportunities and demands of the future.”

The City of Hamilton thanks AMO for hosting a successful conference and the Province for providing the opportunity to present the City’s most urgent advocacy priorities.

Quick Facts

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario brings together Ontario’s 444 municipalities to address common challenges and advance shared goals.

The Ombudsman Ontario’s Good Governance Awards recognize public sector bodies that demonstrate fair treatment, good administration and best practices that positively impact Ontarians and protect their rights.

The Ombudsman selects recipients from nominations made by Ombudsman Ontario staff based on their interactions with public sector bodies in the course of their work in investigating and resolving complaints from the public.

