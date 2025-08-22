Healing Harvest Garden lives up to its name

In 2015, the Veteran’s Healing Harvest Garden at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VHSO) blossomed into life. A project that began with just three raised beds soon became a source of fresh produce for Veterans and the community.

The humble garden caught the attention of Allen Jarrett, a Veteran volunteer who also happened to be a Master Gardener. Thanks to Jarrett’s guidance and advice, the garden became a Washington County Master Gardeners Sanctioned Project in 2019. The Master Gardeners provided not only horticultural advice and education but much of the backbreaking work of rebuilding the garden.

Expansion and recognition

Soon the garden expanded to include five raised beds, an herb garden, a watermelon patch and fruit bushes. Thanks to the amount of food it produced and its positive impact on Veterans—as a source of both food and wellness—it was selected as the Master Gardener Project of the Year in 2019.

“The garden not only produced food for Veterans experiencing food insecurity, it also provided a much-needed avenue for mental health and well-being,” said Jean Nelson, RN, health promotion and disease prevention program manager at VHSO. “It provided a safe place for Veterans who needed to be involved in a project and take ownership in helping others. The Master Gardeners created a beautiful relationship with the Veterans involved in the garden, offering not only mentorship in gardening but also acceptance and friendship.”

By 2020, before the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the Healing Harvest Garden, along with contributions from local community partners, produced approximately 800 pounds of produce that was shared through a farmers’ market-style event.

But then when the pandemic hit, volunteers were no longer able to contribute, gatherings were prohibited, and ultimately the garden withered and ceased to thrive.

In 2023, again thanks to local Master Gardeners, the garden was revived in earnest. It now boasts 17 beds, including shade beds, pollination beds and even a “tasting bed.” There are places to sit, an irrigation system, lights and a shed.

Personal stories of transformation

Today, you can find VHSO groups, employees and Veterans volunteering in the garden, including Veteran Annie Moore, who has experienced both food insecurity and behavior management issues in the past. “The Veteran’s Healing Harvest Garden has given me a personal sanctuary that I feel has given me purpose,” said Moore. “It helps me with my anxiety and is very calming to me. I’ve learned so much about gardening, how to prepare food and how to cook for myself, all thanks to VHSO.”

In the end, the Veteran’s Healing Harvest Garden lived up to its name, showing how a simple plot of land can change lives and blossom against all odds.