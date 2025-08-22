Primary care with purpose: Healing those who served 

This August, we’re shining a light on the key role primary care physicians at VA play in supporting Veteran health and wellness. From preventative care and diagnostics to referrals and management of chronic conditions, you can help a Veteran thrive with a primary care career at VA.

Give VA a Shot

VA Primary Care is the first point of contact for Veterans enrolled in VA’s Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA’s) health care system. As a primary care provider at VA, you’ll use a personalized, integrated and coordinated health care approach to serve Veterans. Primary Care also oversees implementation of VHA’s patient-centered medical home model, the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT), and actively partners with other VHA offices to provide comprehensive care.

“I just don’t see any profession that tops what I’m doing,” said Dr. Lee Whitaker, medical director and Primary Care physician. “I’m taking care of the most elite Americans, the ones who have fought for this country. That’s what keeps me here. That’s what gives me strength.”

Open Positions

VA is always looking for qualified primary care physicians and physician assistants to provide stellar care to our nation’s Veterans. Check out these open positions to find a fit that’s right for you:

Join Our Mission

