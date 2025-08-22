Nanaimo hospital opens new unit for patients with complex, high-care needs

CANADA, August 22 - Patients with complex care needs will receive more focused care and close monitoring at the new High Acuity Unit (HAU) opening at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

“This new High Acuity Unit is a vital part of building a stronger, more resilient health-care system for people in Nanaimo and the region,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “Investing in modern, purpose-built hospital infrastructure like this means patients with complex care needs receive integrated, high-quality care in a purpose-built area.”

The new HAU will open on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, and is designed to help patients with serious health problems who need more care than provided in a regular hospital ward but less care than provided in an intensive care unit (ICU). Having both the ICU and HAU in one building strengthens the hospital critical-care team’s ability to care for their patients.

The new HAU at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital includes:

12 patient beds in private rooms that offer more space, natural light and dedicated family rooms with sleeping areas and reclining chairs;

dialysis capability, monitoring equipment, private bathrooms and ceiling lifts in each room; and

a nurses’ station, medication room, utility rooms, linen alcove, nourishment centre, physician area, family consult room and staff washroom.

Located south of the emergency department and attached to the ICU, the HAU’s location allows shorter travel times for patients and staff, which is critical for patients with such complex care needs. The new HAU replaces the eight-bed temporary unit set up at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“The critical care team at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is immensely grateful to the provincial government, Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District and the community at large,” said Jane Marriott, clinical lead for the High Acuity Unit. “This support has played a crucial role in enhancing the excellent care we are proud to provide our patients and families, everywhere, every time.”

The HAU adds four new high acuity beds to the hospital, bringing the total number of high acuity and intensive care beds at the hospital to 24.

The completion of the HAU marks the final phase of a $60.1-million initiative to expand and enhance critical care at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Launched in 2021, the initiative also included the construction of a new 12-bed ICU which opened in June 2023. Of the total budget, $41.6 million was allocated to the ICU and $18.5 million to the HAU. Funding for the project was provided by the provincial government, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District and the Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation.

“When someone is facing a serious health challenge, access to critical care close to home leads to better experiences and healthier outcomes,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “The new High Acuity Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will deliver the right level of care at the right time, with a skilled team ready to respond.”

Quotes:

George Anderson, MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville –

“This project shows what we can achieve when all levels of government and the community work together. The new HAU will make a real difference for patients with complex needs and supports a stronger future for health care in Nanaimo.”

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island –

“To provide patients and their families better care, closer to home, Nanaimo’s new High Acuity Unit will get people advanced care without having to leave their community. Together with the new Intensive Care Unit, expanded heart health, endoscopy and MRI investments, and the Cancer Centre underway, it’s a time of unprecedented building at NRGH.”

Stephanie Higginson, MLA for Ladysmith-Oceanside –

“The opening of the new High Acuity Unit not only strengthens patient care but also supports our incredible front-line health-care workers with the modern tools and space they need to do their jobs safely and effectively. This investment is about building capacity for today and resilience for the future.”

Leah Hollins, chair, Island Health –

“With additional beds and the latest critical and complex care innovations now available at NRGH, patients and their families are experiencing even more comprehensive support for their care needs. This advancement enhances our commitment to providing the best possible patient care.”

Janice Perrino, chair, Nanaimo Regional Hospital District –

“The Nanaimo Regional Hospital District is pleased that construction of the new High Acuity Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital is complete. The new HAU is a critical addition to our hospital and will provide our residents with an essential level of care in a state-of-the-art facility. We are grateful for the Province’s support and are proud to be a funding partner on a project that will improve health-care access in our region and across the central and north Island.”

Tony Harris, chair, Nanaimo & District Hospital Foundation –

“The completion of the Windsor Plywood Foundation Critical Care Building represents a huge milestone in our Foundation’s history, as it was the largest single donation in our 48-year history. My father was the first chair of the board, and it fills me with immense pride to have played a small part in this milestone for our foundation, our hospital, and our community.”

