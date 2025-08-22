HRMLESS Expands ATS Integrations to Streamline Recruitment and Reduce Hiring Delays

NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HRMLESS, an AI-powered recruitment automation platform , today announced expanded integrations with more than 40 leading Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and HR platforms. The update is designed to help organizations accelerate time-to-hire , reduce administrative workloads, and improve candidate engagement.With hiring teams under increasing pressure to move faster while maintaining candidate experience, HRMLESS addresses several key recruitment challenges. Early adopters of the platform have reported:2.7 hours saved per hire through automation of pre-screening interviews and scheduling.62% reduction in time-to-hire by instantly engaging candidates upon application.50% fewer candidate no-shows due to pre-screening and self-scheduling features.Three times more candidate participation by enabling applicants to complete interviews on their own schedule.The integrations can be connected in minutes without technical expertise. Organizations can choose between Zapier-based, no-code automation or direct API integrations for more advanced enterprise needs. Once connected, HRMLESS syncs candidate data, automates workflows, and centralizes hiring activities within existing HR systems.“Recruiters face growing demands to deliver results quickly while managing complex workflows,” said Anthony of HRMLESS. “By expanding integrations, we’re ensuring teams can focus on people, not paperwork, while still gaining complete visibility into every candidate’s journey.”The platform also embeds into everyday tools such as Slack, enabling recruiters to manage communication and candidate engagement without switching systems.About HRMLESSHRMLESS is an AI-powered recruitment automation platform developed with Nerva AI. Designed to reduce inefficiencies in the hiring process, the platform streamlines pre-screening, scheduling, and candidate engagement. HRMLESS helps organizations accelerate time-to-hire, reduce repetitive administrative tasks, and improve collaboration across hiring teams.

