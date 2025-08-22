Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,117 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,451 in the last 365 days.

HRMLESS Expands ATS Integrations to Streamline Recruitment and Reduce Hiring Delays

NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMLESS, an AI-powered recruitment automation platform, today announced expanded integrations with more than 40 leading Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and HR platforms. The update is designed to help organizations accelerate time-to-hire, reduce administrative workloads, and improve candidate engagement.

With hiring teams under increasing pressure to move faster while maintaining candidate experience, HRMLESS addresses several key recruitment challenges. Early adopters of the platform have reported:

2.7 hours saved per hire through automation of pre-screening interviews and scheduling.

62% reduction in time-to-hire by instantly engaging candidates upon application.

50% fewer candidate no-shows due to pre-screening and self-scheduling features.

Three times more candidate participation by enabling applicants to complete interviews on their own schedule.

The integrations can be connected in minutes without technical expertise. Organizations can choose between Zapier-based, no-code automation or direct API integrations for more advanced enterprise needs. Once connected, HRMLESS syncs candidate data, automates workflows, and centralizes hiring activities within existing HR systems.

“Recruiters face growing demands to deliver results quickly while managing complex workflows,” said Anthony of HRMLESS. “By expanding integrations, we’re ensuring teams can focus on people, not paperwork, while still gaining complete visibility into every candidate’s journey.”

The platform also embeds into everyday tools such as Slack, enabling recruiters to manage communication and candidate engagement without switching systems.

About HRMLESS
HRMLESS is an AI-powered recruitment automation platform developed with Nerva AI. Designed to reduce inefficiencies in the hiring process, the platform streamlines pre-screening, scheduling, and candidate engagement. HRMLESS helps organizations accelerate time-to-hire, reduce repetitive administrative tasks, and improve collaboration across hiring teams.

Sam Preston
Unlimited Content
+44 7799 180194
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HRMLESS Expands ATS Integrations to Streamline Recruitment and Reduce Hiring Delays

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more