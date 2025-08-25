Arnica Launches Dynamic Backlog Management to Reinvent Historical Risk Handling in AppSec

Image: Arnica’s policy configuration re-opening an issue and notifying the developer upon risk severity increase.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnica , the industry leader in pipelineless, developer-native AppSec workflows, today introduced Dynamic Backlog Management, an industry-first feature that redefines how security teams manage and respond to historical risk.Instead of relying on manual revalidation and retriage of previously dismissed or deprioritized vulnerabilities, Arnica continuously monitors previously dismissed, deprioritized, or previously tagged low-risk vulnerabilities and automatically re-engages teams when contextual risk changes such as the publication of new exploit intelligence, the emergence of a patch, or a shift in severity ratings. By combining real-time code awareness with automated backlog intelligence, this feature ensures that only relevant and timely risks are surfaced for action, keeping developers focused and reducing noise.For example: a 3rd party package was previously identified with medium-severity vulnerabilities and the issue was dismissed as a tolerable risk. A new high-severity CVE was published overnight, and now the package is already deployed to production with yesterday’s accepted risk, but in reality, the risk increased to high severity.The Dynamic Backlog Management functionality can automatically re-open this finding with high severity and resurface this risk to the code author and the security team. Delivering this finding via ChatOps in Arnica can lead to lower mean time to remediation (MTTR).“In application security, yesterday’s low-priority issue can become today’s threat. Point blank, context matters, history matters,” said Nir Valtman, CEO of Arnica. “Dynamic Backlog Management allows organizations to move away from static triage workflows and toward a living, breathing security posture that evolves as the external risk environment does. It’s a smarter, more scalable approach to backlog management, one that protects software long after code is committed.”(*) Real-time Contextual Risk Response Without Manual OverheadDynamic Backlog Management enables security teams to continuously monitor historical findings for changes in risk posture and take immediate action when necessary. This includes, but is not limited to:- New entries in the KEV catalog: If a previously dismissed or deprioritized vulnerability is added to the CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities list, Arnica detects the update and automatically reactivates the finding for developer review.- New patch availability: When a fix becomes available for a previously unpatchable issue, Arnica identifies the change and reopens the finding while notifying the appropriate developer, security champion, or creating tickets.- Severity changes: If a vulnerability's risk rating increases due to CVSS updates, vendor advisories, or threat intelligence, Arnica can initiate alerts or reopen issues automatically without relying on manual review.(*) Customizable, Policy-Based Automation at ScaleSecurity teams can define precise policies that track changes in contextual risk, tailoring re-alerting to reflect business priorities, compliance standards, and operational preferences. These policies run silently in the background and trigger only when predefined thresholds are met, minimizing unnecessary noise for development teams.In addition to integrating with tools like Jira, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, Dynamic Backlog Management provides robust access controls to ensure findings are routed appropriately and only seen by the right people.(*) Advancing Security Responsiveness Across the BacklogDynamic Backlog Management is fully integrated into Arnica’s developer-native security workflows and is already in use by teams looking to stay ahead of evolving threats. It bridges the gap between historical vulnerabilities and new exploit data, turning static backlogs into responsive, intelligent systems that help teams take timely, meaningful action.“This feature fundamentally changes how teams think about security debt,” added Valtman. “We’re empowering organizations to not only keep up with risk, but stay ahead of it.”For more information about Dynamic Backlog Management and Arnica’s suite of developer-native AppSec solutions, visit www.arnica.io About ArnicaArnica, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, powers the most effective application security programs in the world. At Arnica, we envision and build toward a future in which software development is unimpeded by risk. We build solutions that secure the software development lifecycle, align to developers rather than disrupt them, remove barriers to security by simplifying risk mitigation, and are loved by both security and developers. For more information on Arnica, visit www.arnica.io

