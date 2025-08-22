Governor Stein Surveys Hurricane Erin Damage

Today Governor Josh Stein traveled to Dare County to assess damage caused by Hurricane Erin, including surveying impacts and meeting with small business owners in Frisco. During the visit, the Governor also thanked emergency responders who have been working to keep residents and visitors safe. He was joined by NCDOT Secretary Joey Hopkins, NC DPS Secretary Eddie Buffaloe, NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray, Adjutant General of the North Carolina National Guard Major General Todd Hunt, and Dare County local officials.

“While Hurricane Erin remained offshore, flooding and high winds impacted roadways along the Outer Banks, and the closure of NC 12 means that small businesses have had their livelihoods cut off during peak season,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am thankful to the emergency officials and first responders for their tireless work to prepare for and respond to this storm, and I am confident they will work quickly to ensure folks’ safe return.”

The State Emergency Response Team remains activated but will transition to Enhanced Watch monitoring status tomorrow. All Swift Water Rescue, North Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve teams deployed in support of Hurricane Erin will demobilize. Significant travel impacts are expected to continue for the Outer Banks due to compromised dune structures and continued large swells, especially during high tide. Minor coastal flooding remains possible in low-lying areas and near shorelines and tidal waterways. Assessments will occur over the next few days to determine the full scope of damage caused by Hurricane Erin.

NC 12 remains closed from the Northern Ferry Terminal to the National Park Service Pony Pens on Ocracoke and from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Hatteras Village on Hatteras due to overwash and dune breaches. NCDOT is working to reopen NC 12 with floodwater pumping, sand/debris clearing, and dune reconstruction and reinforcement.

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division has resumed ferry service today to Ocracoke from Swan Quarter and Cedar Island, following the lifting of Hyde County’s evacuation order for residents, property owners and essential personnel. The Ferry Division will follow Hyde County’s reentry guidelines until all restrictions are lifted. Both routes will resume their regular summer schedules tomorrow. Service remains suspended on the Hatteras-Ocracoke route, as N.C. 12 is closed between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service Pony Pens.

