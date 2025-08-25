Ascend in Motion Expands Private Transfers From LAX to Long Beach, San Pedro Cruise Terminals, and Catalina Ferry Ports

Ascend in Motion Mercedes-Benz Sprinter LAX Airport Transfer - Friend & Families MPV Minivan LAX Car Service to Port of Long Beach

Premium Ground Transportation Expands to Serve Cruise and Island Travelers Seeking Comfort, Convenience, and Flat-Rate Pricing

Sustainability isn’t an afterthought for us, it’s built into our DNA. By combining hybrid vehicles with streamlined logistics, we offer travelers a responsible alternative without sacrificing comfort.” — Joseph Wilson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascend in Motion, a licensed and commercially insured luxury and economy car service provider, has launched new private transfer services from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, the Port of Long Beach, and Catalina Island Ferry terminals via the Catalina Express.The announcement comes at a pivotal time for Southern California tourism. Cruise travel is rebounding rapidly, and Catalina Island is seeing renewed popularity among both domestic and international visitors. By expanding its premium transfer services to these critical gateways, Ascend in Motion is positioning itself as the go-to ground transportation partner for cruise passengers, vacationing families, and island-hopping adventurers.Cruise Travel Growth Creates Strong Demand for Reliable TransfersThe Port of Los Angeles (San Pedro) and the Port of Long Beach together handle more than one million cruise passengers annually, with ships departing to destinations including Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. As cruise lines like Princess, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian expand their Southern California sailings, thousands of travelers are arriving at LAX each week with one key question: How do I get from the airport to my ship quickly and reliably?At the same time, Catalina Island ferry routes from San Pedro, Long Beach, and Dana Point continue to attract visitors looking for short getaways, weddings, and family reunions. For these passengers, dependable airport-to-ferry connections are just as critical.“Vacations should begin stress-free,” said Joseph Wilson, COO of Ascend in Motion. “Our new cruise and ferry transfer services take the uncertainty out of travel. From the moment guests land at LAX, they can expect professional drivers, spacious vehicles, and transparent pricing, no surge fares, no shuttle delays, just a smooth ride straight to their departure point.”Why Travelers Are Choosing Private Transfers Over RidesharesThe transportation landscape at LAX has shifted. Since taxis and rideshares must now stage at the remote LAX-it lot, passengers are required to board a crowded shuttle just to reach their pickup. For travelers with heavy luggage, strollers, or mobility concerns, this system is both inconvenient and stressful.Ascend in Motion offers a clear alternative: authorized curbside pickups directly outside baggage claim, made possible through the company’s Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) permit. Unlike rideshare companies, Ascend in Motion is also licensed by the California Public Utilities Commission (TCP 41350) and fully insured for commercial passenger transport.This compliance not only reassures travelers but also demonstrates the company’s dedication to safe and professional service. “We operate with complete transparency and oversight,” Wilson explained. “Our clients know they’re getting a regulated, insured, and legally authorized service — something app-based rides can’t always guarantee.”Fleet Options for Every Group Size and BudgetAscend in Motion’s versatile fleet accommodates solo travelers, couples, and groups as large as 14 passengers. The new cruise and ferry transfer service leverages this flexibility, offering:Economy MPV and VAN: Toyota Sienna Hybrids with seating for up to 7 passengers and luggage.Business Class Vehicles: Mercedes-Benz V-Class vans and Sprinters with luxury finishes, ideal for executives or couples seeking a premium experience.Group Travel Options: 11- and 14-passenger Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and minibuses, perfect for large families or tour groups.Every vehicle is commercially insured, professionally maintained, and operated by drivers trained in airport logistics and cruise terminal access. Guests may choose curbside pickup at LAX or premium Meet & Greet service inside the terminal.Transparent Flat-Rate Pricing That Builds TrustFor cruise passengers who plan months in advance, cost predictability is critical. Ascend in Motion eliminates the uncertainty of rideshare surge pricing by offering flat-rate transfers to ports and ferry terminals.Featured services include:— fixed-rate private transfers in both Economy and Business Class.— spacious flat-rate services designed for cruise passengers with extra luggage.— reliable ground connections to Catalina Express terminals, ensuring timely departures for island-bound travelers.By publishing rates upfront, Ascend in Motion allows families, groups, and travel planners to budget confidently, reducing stress on embarkation day.Sustainability at the Core of OperationsIn addition to convenience and comfort, Ascend in Motion sets itself apart with its eco-conscious fleet strategy. Every Toyota Sienna in its Economy lineup is a hybrid, reducing emissions and fuel consumption. For Business Class, the company utilizes Mercedes-Benz Sprinters and V-Class vans — vehicles recognized for balancing luxury with efficiency.“Sustainability isn’t an afterthought for us, it’s built into our DNA,” said Wilson. “By combining hybrid vehicles with streamlined logistics, we’re offering travelers a responsible alternative that doesn’t sacrifice comfort.”This commitment aligns with broader tourism trends, as travelers increasingly favor companies that prioritize environmental responsibility alongside service.A Seamless Start to the Cruise or Island VacationCruise and island travel often marks a special occasion, from honeymoons to family reunions, Ascend in Motion ensures the journey begins on a positive note. Drivers monitor incoming flights, coordinate real-time pickup logistics, and assist with luggage. Families appreciate child seat availability, while groups benefit from spacious interiors that allow everyone to travel together.“Our goal has always been to provide more than just a ride,” Wilson said. “We deliver peace of mind. By offering direct curbside pickups, professional drivers, and a focus on comfort, we’re redefining how Southern California travelers begin their vacations.”About Ascend in MotionFounded in 2021, Ascend in Motion provides premium private ground transportation throughout Southern California, specializing in LAX airport transfers, point-to-point rides, cruise terminal service, and ferry port connections. The company’s fleet of hybrid Toyota Sienna MPVs and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans combines sustainability, comfort, and reliability for families, business travelers, and groups.Ascend in Motion is CPUC licensed (TCP 41350), DOT registered, LAWA permitted, and fully insured. With professional drivers, transparent pricing, and a growing reputation for excellence, the company continues to set the standard for LAX and Southern California ground transportation.

