Holland Farms Bakery & Deli Opens New Store in Manlius - New York

Holland Farms famous billboard sign with Chuckie and Cupcake

70 year old Utica NY bakery expands into the Syracuse market with it's first store in Manlius NY. Famous for squishy jelly buns, halfmoon cookies & tomato pie.

MANLIUS, NY, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Farms Bakery & Deli based in Yorkville, New York is expanding into the Syracuse market with its first satellite store in Manlius - NY. The 343 Fayette Street location will be opening on August 27, 2025. (the former Bank of America building) is an exciting location and a unique landmark in Manlius. Holland Farms is wildly popular in the Utica - NY area and famous for its squishy jelly buns, half moon cookies, tomato pie, custom cakes and just about any sweet treat you can imagine, plus a full service deli with daily lunch specials. Started in 1955 by John and Evlyn Piersma of Oriskany NY, it has grown to a staff of over 70. The now 3rd generation owner Heather Potrzeba eyes future expansion into the Syracuse market, accompanied by her sons Eddie and Chuck Potrzeba as future 4th generation owners."We're excited to bring our hometown bakery to Manlius NY. Manlius is the first stop in our multi-location expansion. The Manlius community has a great vibe, a warm feeling and we can't wait to meet all of our new friends and neighbors. During minor renovations to the building, community members enthusiastically greeted us in the parking lot many times, welcoming us to the community. What a great feeling, says owner Heather Potrzeba."The expansion adds more than 25 positions at the Manlius NY store and about 15 at a new state-of-the-art bake center at 100 Oriskany Blvd in Yorkville NY. "We are excited to invest in our local community and we are even more excited that our next generation has committed to carrying on the Holland Farms tradition of providing quality baked goods. My grandparents would be so proud, says Potrzeba."Join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony to help us celebrate our new Manlius store and our 70th anniversary at 1pm on August 27, 2025 - 343 Fayette Street, Manlius NY 13104.

