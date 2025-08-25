MyBTCX.com Adds SEPA Bank Transfers for Instant Euro & Global Crypto Purchases

MyBTCX.com Buy Bitcoin with SEPA Buy Crypto with SEPA Buy Crypto with SEPA Purchase Crypto with MyBTCX

Eurozone and global users with SEPA-compatible banking can now fund crypto purchases quickly and securely on MyBTCX.com with low fees and non-custodial delivery

Buying Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency worldwide has never been easier. MyBTCX.com empowers users with instant crypto access using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayID, SEPA, PIX, and more.” — Duane

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTCX.com, a global cryptocurrency platform serving clients in over 50 countries, has announced full integration with the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) banking network, enabling euro-denominated transfers for the purchase of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), and dozens more cryptocurrencies.

The addition of SEPA funding on MyBTCX.com provides Eurozone residents — and global customers with SEPA-compatible banking or euro funds — with a fast, safe, and cost-effective way to buy and sell digital assets directly from their bank accounts. With SEPA’s vast reach across 36 participating countries, customers now have a streamlined method to fund their crypto purchases without the high fees or long delays often associated with international bank transfers.

What Is SEPA?

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a European Union initiative that harmonizes electronic euro payments across borders, making them as simple as domestic transfers. Launched in 2008 for credit transfers and expanded to direct debits in 2009 — the same year Bitcoin was created — SEPA enables individuals and businesses to send and receive euro payments within participating countries quickly and affordably.

Today, SEPA includes all 27 EU member states and non-EU countries such as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Transfers between SEPA countries are processed using standardized formats, ensuring faster settlement times and reduced costs for consumers.

Where Is SEPA Supported?

SEPA currently spans 36 countries, creating one of the most unified and efficient cross-border payment networks in the world. It’s fully integrated into the national banking systems of Eurozone countries like Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, and the Netherlands, as well as non-euro countries such as Poland, Sweden, and Switzerland for euro-denominated payments.

For MyBTCX.com users, this means that depositing euros onto the platform is simple, affordable, and quick — whether a person is based in the heart of the Eurozone or holding a euro-denominated account from abroad.

And importantly, SEPA is not limited to Europe alone. If the user is based globally but has access to a SEPA-supported bank account or holds euro funds, that person can still take full advantage of SEPA deposits on MyBTCX.com.

Why Use SEPA Transfers to Buy Cryptocurrency?

SEPA transfers offer three core advantages for crypto buyers:

Low Cost — Most European banks offer SEPA transfers either free of charge or at very low fees, allowing customers to send larger amounts without losing value to expensive transaction costs.

Speed — Standard SEPA Credit Transfers typically settle within one business day. For even greater speed, many banks now offer SEPA Instant, which enables euro transfers to complete in under 10 seconds — 24/7, including weekends and public holidays.

Security & Transparency — SEPA operates entirely within Europe’s regulated banking network, ensuring high levels of security and reliability for both senders and receivers.

How to Buy Cryptocurrency with SEPA Transfers on MyBTCX.com

Buying crypto with SEPA on MyBTCX.com is designed to be simple and straightforward:

1. Sign Up & Verify

Create an account on MyBTCX.com and complete the quick identity verification process to meet international compliance standards.

2. Select a Cryptocurrency & Payment Method

From the dashboard, navigate to the “Buy” section, choose the cryptocurrency to buy (e.g., BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, ADA, XRP), select EUR as the funding currency, and choose SEPA Bank Transfer as the payment option.

3. Enter the Payment Details

Input the desired purchase amount and the destination wallet address. One can either scan a wallet QR code or manually paste the address.

4. Initiate a SEPA Transfer

Within a user’s online banking platform, one can then send the payment to the IBAN and BIC/SWIFT details provided by MyBTCX.com. Be sure to match all details exactly to avoid delays.

5. Confirm & Receive Crypto

Once the transfer is received and confirmed, the crypto purchase will be completed and sent directly to the specified wallet.

In many cases, deposits will arrive the same day — and with SEPA Instant, funds can be credited within seconds.

Top Cryptocurrencies Available with SEPA on MyBTCX.com

EPA deposits on MyBTCX.com unlock access to a wide range of leading and trending cryptocurrencies, including:

Bitcoin (BTC) — The original and most widely recognized cryptocurrency.

Ethereum (ETH) — The foundation for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and smart contracts.

Tether (USDT) — A USD-pegged stablecoin for fast, stable transactions.

Solana (SOL) — Known for its speed and scalability in decentralized apps.

Cardano (ADA) — A proof-of-stake blockchain with strong development focus.

XRP — Designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

Dogecoin (DOGE) — A popular and widely traded meme cryptocurrency.

Why Choose MyBTCX.com for SEPA Crypto Purchases?

For Eurozone traders, SEPA provides one of the most efficient ways to fund crypto purchases. For global users with SEPA-compatible accounts or euro funds, MyBTCX.com makes it easy to take advantage of the same benefits - no matter where a person is located around the world.

MyBTCX.com is a globally accessible, non-custodial crypto platform built for simplicity, speed, and security. With payment rails across 50+ countries and support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, SEPA, PIX, Faster Payments, PayID, and more, it provides a frictionless experience from signup to settlement.

About MyBTCX.com

Building on the success of MyBTC.ca, MyBTCX.com is a next-generation crypto platform offering access to over 100 digital currencies across 130+ countries.

With a focus on speed, non-custodial delivery, and payment diversity, the platform enables users to buy crypto using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards, SEPA, PIX, PayID, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

