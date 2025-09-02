Sovereign Wealth Advisors Family Friendly Client Event raises funds for Texas Boys Outdoors Nonprofit

Texas Boys Outdoors donation (SWA CEO, Russell Gebhard, SWA CMO, Destiny Fernandisse, President of TX Boys Outdoors, Roy Crush, SWA VP Wealth Advisor, Matthew Holder) First pitch at the Space Cowboys Game!

This donation will go a long way in helping us fund multiple outdoor trips for the kids and veterans we serve. It means a great deal to us and to the lives it will impact.” — Roy Crush, President of Texas Boys Outdoors

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, Sovereign Wealth Advisors hosted their second annual family-friendly client appreciation event, bringing together more than 80 clients and their families for an exciting night at a Space Cowboys baseball game. The evening celebrated the firm’s commitment to client relationships, community impact, and charitable giving.

As part of the event, guests participated in a fundraiser supporting Texas Boys Outdoors, a nonprofit that provides outdoor adventures for youth, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. $1,000 was raised, which was double the original fundraising goal.

A memorable moment from the evening came when one of our client’s children was won the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitch—a proud and heartwarming experience that captured the spirit of the event.

In celebration of the fundraiser’s success, Sovereign Wealth Advisors matched the contributions and presented a $1,000 check to Roy Crush, President of Texas Boys Outdoors—bringing the total raised to $2,000, an incredible four times the original goal.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sovereign Wealth Advisors and their clients for this generous gift,” said Roy Crush. “This donation will go a long way in helping us fund multiple outdoor trips for the kids and veterans we serve. It means a great deal to us and to the lives it will impact.”

For more information about Texas Boys Outdoors, please visit texasboysoutdoors.org.

For upcoming Sovereign Events, check out our event page at sovereignwealthadvisors.com.

*Sovereign Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are not affiliated with, and do not endorse, Texas Boys Outdoors. *

About Sovereign Wealth Advisors, LLC

Sovereign Wealth Advisors, LLC is a premier independent financial advisory firm dedicated to providing comprehensive investment and wealth management strategies with a client first approach.

The firm is committed to helping clients pursue financial independence through tailored financial strategies and professional guidance.

Investment advice offered through Sovereign Wealth Advisors LLC, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.

The LPL Financial registered representative(s) associated with this website may discuss and/or transact business only with residents of the states in which they are properly registered or licensed. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident of any other state.

