Americharter Inc Named to the 2025 Inc.5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americharter Inc, a leader in private jet charter services, has been officially named to the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing America’s fastest-growing private companies. Marking its first appearance on the list, Americharter achieved an impressive three-year revenue growth of 60 percent, a clear testament to its dynamic growth and industry leadership.The Inc. 5000 list is a highly respected ranking that shines a light on the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. economy, known for their rapid expansion and innovation. Previous honorees have included major names like Microsoft, Meta, Under Armour, and Patagonia, underscoring the significance of this achievement.Anthony Battaglia, Americharter’s President and CEO, expressed pride in this milestone:"It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America. We couldn’t be prouder of the trust our clients have placed in us over the years, which has been pivotal to this success. This accomplishment reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional service and fostering strong business relationships. Thank you for being part of this journey—we look forward to celebrating even more successes together!"Despite economic challenges such as inflation, workforce fluctuations, and shifting global dynamics, the 2025 Inc. 5000 honorees have shown remarkable resilience and growth. The top 500 companies posted a median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,552 percent and collectively added nearly 49,000 jobs to the U.S. economy.Americharter, founded in 2004 by experienced pilots and aviation professionals, specializes in global private jet charter and aviation services rooted in safety, innovation, and sustainability. Its diverse offerings include private jet charters, aircraft sales, management, consulting, medical and cargo flights, and humanitarian aid support for remote locations.A highlight of Americharter's progressive approach is an upcoming AI-powered platform designed to simplify private jet bookings, enhance transparency, provide instant wholesale pricing, and maintain the personalized service the company is known for.Operating beyond FAA standards with sustainable practices, Americharter continues to provide tailored aviation solutions from multiple locations, promising world-class experiences backed by generational expertise.About the Inc. 5000 ListCompanies qualify for the Inc. 5000 ranking based on percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. Eligible companies must be privately held, independent, U.S.-based, and meet revenue thresholds ($100,000 minimum in 2021 and $2 million minimum in 2024). The list honors the entrepreneurial spirit driving the nation’s economy forward.For more on the full Inc. 5000 list and profiles, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 Read more on our blog at: https://www.americharter.com/blog/ Resource: https://www.americharter.com/americharter-inc-named-to-the-2025-inc-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companies/

