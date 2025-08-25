IRVINEi Awarded U.S. Patent for AI Home Hub That Thinks for Itself

Newly granted patent positions OVAL as the brain of the smart home — delivering safety, efficiency, and true connected living

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of smart homes just took a leap forward. IRVINEi, the company behind the OVAL AI Home Hub, has been granted U.S. PatentUS20250046165A1 for its breakthrough architecture that unites AI-powered home security, automation, and assistant technology into one seamless system.This milestone validates years of innovation aimed at solving a problem every homeowner faces: the clutter and complexity of disconnected smart devices. OVAL acts as the home’s central brain — learning routines, anticipating needs, and responding naturally to voice, context, and environment.“Receiving this patent is more than a technical achievement — it’s proof that OVAL is truly different,” said Khurram Hussain, Founder & CEO of IRVINEi. “It’s not another AI assistant. It’s a proactive partner in your home that locks the doors, adjusts the lights, and keeps you secure without you having to think about it.”What the Patent Covers The newly granted patent protects OVAL’s AI-driven system architecture, which enables: Contextual intelligence — understanding patterns, predicting needs, and acting without constant commands. Seamless multi-device control — from lights and locks to cameras and thermostats — across 500+ supported devices. Real-time automation — triggered by events like motion detection, package deliveries, or custom voice cues.For example: A detected package delivery triggers porch lights and a real-time phone alert. Saying “Good night” locks doors, lowers the thermostat, turns off lights, and arms security in one step.Key Features of OVAL AI That Learns: Adapts to your routines for comfort, safety, and energy savings. Whole-Home Integration: Works with leading brands for a unified experience. Smart Security: Advanced facial recognition, false alert reduction, and visitor history. Natural Voice Interaction: No rigid commands — speak to OVAL like a person. Proven Benefits: Early users report up to 30% lower utility bills and 5+ hours saved per week on home tasks.Why It Matters: Smart home adoption is growing, but most systems remain fragmented. OVAL eliminates the complexity by combining: Security without hassle — reducing false alarms by up to 90%. True connected living — devices talking to each other, not just to you. Human-first design — accessible to all, not just the tech-savvy.“Homeowners don’t want gadgets — they want a connected experience,” added Hussain. “This patent reinforces our commitment to making homes safer, smarter, and easier to manage.”Looking AheadWith the patent now secured, IRVINEi is accelerating partnerships with top smart home device manufacturers and expanding OVAL’s availability through major retailers. Live demos and partner showcases are planned at upcoming national trade events.Experience OVAL Today See OVAL in action at www.irvinei.com — book a demo, check compatibility, and explore installation support.About IRVINEiIRVINEi is a California-based technology company dedicated to making homes safer, smarter, and more connected through AI innovation. Its flagship product, OVAL, combines the functions of an AI assistant, home automation hub, and advanced security system into a single, intuitive platform.Media Contact:

