Sleep Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Sleep Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The dimension of the sleep market has markedly expanded in the last few years. It is projected to increase from a valuation of $61.83 billion in 2024 to reach $65.91 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Several factors have fueled this historic period growth. Among these are the surging demand for drug-free and non-invasive sleep aids, escalating incidences of health problems related to lifestyle, the surge in preference for individualized health solutions, the increasing move towards monitoring sleep at home, and the emerging trend of digital health and telemedicine.

The sleep industry is projected to witness significant expansion in the forthcoming years. The market is anticipated to surge to $84.60 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors contributing to growth in this forecast period include the surging prevalence of sleep disorders, increased awareness regarding sleep health, growth in the older population, greater usage of wearable sleep trackers, and escalating mental health issues. Notable trends in the forecast period encompass the advancement in wearable technologies, the incorporation of artificial intelligence in sleep monitoring devices, the creation of intelligent mattresses and pillows, the development of non-contact sleep-monitoring technologies, and utilisation of voice-controlled virtual assistants.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Sleep Market?

The upswing in the occurrence of mental health disorders is predicted to fuel the expansion of the sleep market in the future. Mental disorders denote health issues marked by changes in feelings, thought processes, or behavior that often obstruct an individual's capability to perform daily tasks. The surge in mental health disorders can be attributed to the increased anxiety related to contemporary lifestyles, involving job-related strain, financial uncertainty, and ceaseless digital involvement. Quality sleep significantly improves mental wellbeing by fostering emotional adaptability, alleviating fretfulness, and advancing the brain's ability to contend with stress and mood disturbances. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency from Australia supplying health and welfare data, reported in May 2025 that approximately 26% of Australians who were 15 years or older experienced a mental health disorder in 2022. Hence, the escalating occurrence of mental health disorders is propelling the expansion of the sleep market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Sleep Market?

Major players in the Sleep Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Garmin Ltd

• ResMed Inc.

• Sleep Number Corporation

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Itamar Medical Ltd.

• Withings S.A.S.

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Sleep Market?

Leading businesses in the sleep market are prioritizing the development of revolutionary technologies such as intelligent sleep analytics systems to improve sleep quality, facilitate custom sleep therapy, and offer direct monitoring and insights into sleep behaviors. Smart sleep analytics systems are technology-driven setups that track and examine sleep habits using sensors and artificial intelligence to give personalized insights and enhance the quality of sleep. For example, Wakefit Innovations Limited, a company based in India that provides sleep and home solutions, launched an AI-assisted sleep health solution in June 2024, designed to monitor sleep habits. It delivers personalized insights and practical suggestions, aiding in bettering sleep quality and assisting users in controlling sleep disorders more efficiently. These solutions make sleep care more reachable, cost-effective, and driven by data, drawing prominence to issues regarding data privacy and accuracy.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Sleep Market Growth

The sleep market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sleep Aids, Sleep Technologies, Sleep Devices, Bedding, Mattresses, Pillows, Other Product Types

2) By Indication: Insomnia, Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, Restless Leg Syndrome, Rapid Eye Movement Sleep Behavior Disorder, Other Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Sleep Aids: Prescription Sleep Medications, Melatonin Supplements, Cannabidiol (CBD) Products

2) By Sleep Technologies: Smart Sleep Monitoring Apps, Artificial Intelligence-Based Sleep Platforms, Smart Sleep Environment Systems

3) By Sleep Devices: Oral Appliances, Sleep Masks, Anti-Snoring Devices

4) By Bedding: Bed Sheets, Mattress Toppers, Weighted Blankets

5) By Mattresses: Innerspring Mattresses, Memory Foam Mattresses, Latex Mattresses

6) By Pillows: Memory Foam Pillows, Latex Pillows, Cooling Pillows

7) By Other Product Types: White Noise Machines, Sleepwear, Sleep Aromatherapy Products

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Sleep Market By 2025?

In the Sleep Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the sleep market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to see the fastest growth in the years to come. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

