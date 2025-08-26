Submit Release
Sun Cabo Vacations Launches All-Inclusive Villas

Al fresco dining at Casa Connie.

Meals personalized just for you.

Meals with a view at Villa Las Abejas.

Adding all-inclusive service to our villas was the right move, giving guests the perfect mix of resort convenience and private villa living.”
— David Girard, CEO
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Cabo Vacations, voted as a top provider of luxury villa rentals in Cabo, is excited to launch all-inclusive villa options. Guests can now enjoy the privacy of a villa with the convenience of all-inclusive service minus the crowds of a resort.

Unlike all-inclusive resorts and hotels with long buffet lines and pre-set menus, Sun Cabo’s all-inclusive villas feature private Mexican cooks and butlers. Meals are cooked fresh to your preferences and dietary needs, with a level of personalization no all-inclusive resort can offer. Guests cover the cost of groceries, which means complete control over what’s on the menu.

Inclusions differ by villa. You’ll enjoy either a cook-prepared breakfast with three hours of butler service, or breakfast and lunch with five hours of butler service.

These villas feature spacious bedrooms, private pools, and open living areas, making them great for families and groups, often delivering greater value than booking multiple luxury hotel rooms or suites. Unlike resorts where attention is divided among hundreds of guests, Sun Cabo’s Mexican cooks and butlers serve only one group at a time, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

Many all-inclusive villas are now offering special promotions like free nights and seasonal discounts. Book now to enjoy these savings along with the new all-inclusive Mexican cook and butler service.

The program launches with several of Sun Cabo’s most popular properties and more villas joining in the months ahead.

Guests can view the full list of all-inclusive villas at: https://www.suncabo.com/all-inclusive-villas.

Alicia Biring
Sun Cabo Vacations
+1 800-710-2226
