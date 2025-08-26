Bioxytech Retina Announces Strategic Investment from Topcon Healthcare

With Topcon Healthcare’s support, we are accelerating toward a future where vision and health can be preserved through proactive, reliable detection before irreversible damage occurs” — Ali Basiri, CEO and founder of Bioxytech Retina

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bioxytech Retina today announced a strategic investment by Topcon Healthcare, Inc., a global leader in ophthalmic imaging devices and digital health solutions. The investment represents a significant milestone in the company’s mission to transform early diagnosis and intervention in ocular and systemic health.Topcon Healthcare’s investment will accelerate commercialization of Bioxytech Retina’s breakthrough health screening platform. The company’s proprietary oxygenation biomarker technology enables early, noninvasive functional assessment of the retina, often detecting disease up to a year before structural damage becomes visible with conventional tools. As a novel physiological complement to today’s imaging standards, Bioxytech’s oxygenation metrics provide a critical fourth pillar of insight alongside optical coherence tomography (structural assessment), OCT Angiography (vascular assessment) and color fundus photography (metabolic and morphological assessment). This noninvasive, quantitative approach to oxygenation measurement offers new visibility into retinal metabolism and perfusion dynamics, two critical indicators of early disease and systemic compromise. The platform is especially promising for diabetic eye disease, and development is underway for applications in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Bioxytech Retina’s technology integrates advanced artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic accuracy and deliver results in an automated, scalable format suitable for large-scale screening and population health initiatives. Combined with Topcon Healthcare’s advanced imaging systems and global reach, this solution has the potential to redefine how and where early retinal and systemic diseases are detected and managed.“This investment is a strong validation of our science, our mission, and our team,” said Ali Basiri, CEO and founder of Bioxytech Retina. “By adding functional oxygenation data to the retinal imaging toolkit, we’re opening a new window into early disease biology. With Topcon Healthcare’s support, we are accelerating toward a future where vision and health can be preserved through proactive, reliable detection before irreversible damage occurs.”Bioxytech Retina has previously received non-dilutive funding through National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health SBIR programs and is proud to continue collaborating with Fogarty Innovation as part of its company accelerator program alumni network. The company has also formed key clinical and industrial collaborations. The investment from Topcon Healthcare will catalyze the company’s seed fundraising round by supporting ongoing product development, FDA regulatory efforts, and expansion of systemic disease monitoring using retinal biomarkers.About Bioxytech Retina, Inc.Bioxytech Retina is a clinical-stage startup developing functional retinal imaging technology for the early diagnosis of multiple diseases before structural damage occurs. For more information contact Ali Basiri, PhD (ali.basiri@bioxytech.com).For more information, please visit bioxytech.comAbout Topcon Healthcare, Inc.Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation, a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions. Our vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye™, a connected care ecosystem using AI-powered disease detection and management applied to noninvasive retinal imaging.For more information, please visit topconhealthcare.com

