Jackson County Inmate Indicted, Charged with Retaliation

JACKSON COUNTY– An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Jackson County inmate accused of threatening an elected official.

On July 8th, at the request of 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI agents began investigating a threat made towards an elected official. Through the course of the investigation, agents learned Lester Clouse (DOB 11/19/1962) was responsible for making the threat.

On August 18th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Clouse with one count of Retaliation for Past Action. On Friday, he was served with the capias and booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###