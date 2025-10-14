TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Shelby County Home Care Operator

SHELBY COUNTY – The former operator of a Shelby County home healthcare agency faces charges of TennCare fraud and theft of property following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In June 2022, TBI’s MFCD special agents received a fraud referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity, alleging overbilling by the owner of Tender Loving Care, also known as Elizabeth Home Care. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that from July 2018 through August 2021, Elexis Braswell, the then-operator of the agency, knowingly billed TennCare for home healthcare related services for patients who were receiving treatment in area hospitals, which resulted in the loss of thousands of dollars to the State of Tennessee.

In April 2025, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Braswell with one count each of TennCare Fraud $2,500-$10,000 and Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000. She was apprehended on October 14th and booked in the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

