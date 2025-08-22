Weight Loss Expert Patty Schultz Shares Health Benefits of Sustained Weight Loss in HelloNation

Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What health changes can result from losing just a small percentage of body weight? In HelloNation , Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, explains how sustained weight loss can lead to measurable improvements in cardiovascular health, blood sugar control, joint comfort, and sleep quality. She emphasizes that even modest reductions in body weight—between five and ten percent—can make a meaningful difference in long-term health and overall quality of life.One of the most important benefits Schultz highlights is improved cardiovascular health. Carrying excess weight forces the heart to work harder, increasing the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. She notes that losing even a small amount of weight can reduce this strain, improve circulation, and lower the likelihood of heart attack and stroke over time. This improvement in heart function is one of the first and most noticeable changes for those committed to healthier living.Schultz also explains the strong connection between weight loss and blood sugar regulation. As body fat decreases, insulin sensitivity often improves, allowing the body to process glucose more efficiently. This can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and, for individuals already managing the condition, help stabilize blood sugar levels. She points out that better glucose control can lead to greater energy, fewer complications, and an improved sense of well-being.Joint health is another area where sustained weight loss delivers noticeable results. Excess weight increases pressure on joints, particularly in the knees, hips, and lower back. Over time, this added strain can cause or worsen osteoarthritis. Schultz notes that losing weight reduces joint stress, which can ease pain, improve mobility, and enhance overall physical comfort in daily activities.Improved sleep quality is another benefit Schultz identifies. Excess weight is often linked to conditions such as sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. By losing weight, individuals may reduce or even eliminate symptoms, leading to more restful and restorative sleep. Better sleep, in turn, supports mental clarity, mood stability, and a stronger immune system.Schultz cautions against quick fixes and extreme diets, noting that they often produce temporary results that are hard to sustain. Instead, she recommends a gradual weight loss strategy supported by balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and long-term lifestyle changes. This approach preserves muscle mass, maintains metabolic health, and promotes lasting results. According to Schultz, slow, steady progress is the most effective way to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.She also underscores that maintaining a healthy weight is not about appearance alone. It is a way to safeguard the body against chronic disease, reduce daily discomfort, and increase energy levels. Whether someone’s goal is to lower blood pressure, improve blood sugar control, protect joint health, or sleep better, modest weight loss can be an important step toward improved health and quality of life.Losing weight can lower blood pressure, improve blood sugar control, relieve joint pain, and enhance sleep quality. This is according to Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, who shares her expert advice on sustained weight loss and long-term wellness in HelloNation.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

