Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market Anticipated to Grow at 0% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

How Big Is The Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market In 2025?

The market size for senior mobility aid devices has significantly expanded in the recent past. The market is predicted to swell from $11.11 billion in 2024 to $11.98 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historic growth can be credited to several factors including the aging world population, an increase in life span, a heightened occurrence of mobility problems linked to age, rising cases of osteoporosis and arthritis, and increased incidence of neurological disorders.

Expectations for the senior mobility aid devices market include substantial growth in the upcoming years, with projections of reaching $15.97 billion by 2029. This corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this estimated growth include increased healthcare spending, heightened government funding for elderly care, the spread of elderly care insurance schemes, expansion in the home healthcare sector, and a rising number of startups specializing in mobility aids. Trends to look out for in this forecast period encompass innovative lightweight and ergonomic device designs, the incorporation of smart technologies, the emergence of robotic and AI-powered assistive devices, the launch of foldable and portable mobility aids, and advancements in battery technologies for powered devices.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market?

The senior mobility aid devices market is likely to expand due to the rising incidence of disabilities. Disabilities, which can be long-term mental, physical, intellectual, or sensory conditions, can undermine an individual's ability to fully and effectively engage in society on par with others. As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of age-related health ailments such as arthritis, dementia, and loss of hearing or sight, which contribute to enduring disabilities, is on the rise. By providing necessary support, stability, and ease of movement, senior mobility aid devices dramatically improve the independence and everyday functioning of those with disabilities. For example, the House of Commons Library, an information resource from the UK Parliament's lower house, reported in October 2024 that during the 2022-23 fiscal year, there were 16.1 million people with disabilities in the UK, accounting for 24% of the national population. Hence, the escalating incidence of disabilities will fuel the expansion of the senior mobility aid devices market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Senior Mobility Aid Devices Industry?

Major players in the senior mobility aid devices market include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Ottobock

• Invacare Corporation

• Permobil

• Sunrise Medical LLC

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

• Handicare AB

• Pride Mobility Products Ltd.

• Vissco Rehabilitation Aids Pvt. Ltd.

• Graham-Field Health Products Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market In The Globe?

Top businesses in the senior mobility aid devices market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions like pedestrian-mobility-assistance models. These models are created to provide a cost-efficient, non-invasive approach to enhance mobility. Essentially, pedestrian-mobility-assistance models are tools designed to assist people to safely and independently maneuver walking environments if they have mobility issues. For example, Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese automobile manufacturer, unveiled the C+walk S, a pedestrian-mobility-assistance model, in March 2023. The C+walk S is a three-wheeled mobility apparatus specifically designed for seniors and those who struggle to walk long distances. It provides a secure and easy-to-use manner of mobility, matching average walking speed for comfort. Its sleek design blends well into cityscapes, facilitating easy side-by-side movement and social interaction. With its ability to evaluate path conditions, it is well-suited for sidewalk travel. It also has safety sensors to detect impediments and assist users in avoiding possible collisions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market Report?

The senior mobility aid devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Scooters, Walking Aids, Mobility Lift, Other Product Types

2) By Price: Low, Medium, High

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Channels, Offline Channels

4) By End-User: Individual, Hospitals And Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wheelchairs: Manual Wheelchairs, Electric Wheelchairs, Transport Wheelchairs, Positioning Wheelchairs, Bariatric Wheelchairs

2) By Scooters: 3-Wheel Scooters, 4-Wheel Scooters, Foldable Mobility Scooters, Heavy-Duty Mobility Scooters

3) By Walking Aids: Canes, Crutches, Walkers, Rollators, Gait Trainers

4) By Mobility Lifts: Stair Lifts, Vehicle Lifts, Ceiling Lifts, Portable Lifts, Pool Lifts

5) By Other Product Types: Transfer Boards, Patient Lifting Slings, Knee Walkers, Mobility Accessories, Standing Aids

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Senior Mobility Aid Devices Market By 2025?

For the year specified in the Senior Mobility Aid Devices Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in market size. The report indicates predicted growth trends for this region. The market report includes specific data for other geographical areas as well, such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

