OSA Weekly Update - 8/22/2025

Happy Minnesota State Fair to all who celebrate! The Great Minnesota Get Together is like local government, it offers a place for neighbors to come together as a community. It’s also a place of tradition. Yesterday, I did my Opening Day tradition: Greeted Fairgoers, “audited” new fair food and met with fellow crop artists.

This year, one of the pieces I entered was to celebrate the OSA. You can show off your bean-counting prowess by using this link to guess the number of beans I used.

The first deadline for fire relief associations to be eligible to receive 2025 fire state aid is on September 15, less than a month away. You can check out our reporting compliance dashboard to see a relief association’s status in submitting required reports to the OSA and if the relief association has met its requirements with the OSA to qualify for its aid distribution.

The OSA recently offered a training webinar “TIF County Administrators Training,” which discusses the roles of county staff in tax increment financing (TIF). The recording of this webinar is now posted on our website for anyone who missed them or would like to revisit portions of the training. Additionally, recordings of "An Introduction to TIF" and "TIF Authority Administrators Training," along with other training videos are available on the Training Opportunities page.

If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.