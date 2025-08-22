DHS Confirms Additional Cases of Measles in Oconto County, Indicating Community Spread

For Immediate Release August 22, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

All Wisconsinites urged to check vaccination status

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Oconto County Public Health have identified five additional cases of measles in Oconto County. The additional cases are linked to the nine cases confirmed in the county on August 2, 2025, bringing the total number of cases to 14. To protect the privacy of individuals associated, personal health details about the cases will not be shared.

The ongoing investigation indicates that measles is spreading locally. DHS is working in coordination with Oconto County Public Health and surrounding local public health departments to identify and directly notify people with known exposures.

At this time, the investigation has not identified locations in public settings for which a full list of exposed people cannot be obtained.

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should stay home (do not see other people, including going to work, school, shopping, or using public transportation) and call their doctor’s office or clinic before visiting so staff can take precautions so that other patients are not exposed to the virus.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage, deafness, and can sometimes be deadly.

The best way to protect against measles is to get vaccinated with the mumps, measles, rubella (MMR) vaccine. DHS recommends all children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine before age 4. Those who were born before 1957 are considered immune to measles. Find more information about who should get a measles vaccine on the DHS measles immunization webpage.

The MMR vaccine is available at area doctor’s offices or clinics, local health departments, and some pharmacies. People who do not have health insurance, or whose insurance may not cover vaccines may be able to get help from the Vaccines for Children and Vaccines for Adults programs.

All Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination status in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) or contact their health care provider or local health department.

Additional case information will be posted to the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.