Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Watson Morgan

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the deaths of Bronxville Police Department (BPD) Sergeant Watson Morgan, his wife, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons, who were pronounced dead on December 30, 2023 in New City, Rockland County. After a thorough investigation, which included a review of physical and forensic evidence, including ballistics analysis, OSI concluded that Sergeant Morgan was solely responsible for the deaths of himself, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons. Therefore, OSI has no basis to seek charges against any living person.

At approximately 12:16 a.m. on December 30, 2023, a BPD Lieutenant called the Clarkstown Police Department (CPD) for a welfare check on Sergeant Morgan after he did not show up for his scheduled 11:30 p.m. shift on December 29. Upon arrival at Sergeant Morgan’s house, CPD officers found the lights on and the window blinds closed. Officers knocked on the front door, got no response, and entered the home through the unlocked front door. When officers entered the home, they discovered the bodies of Sergeant Morgan, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons.

A full review of the evidence supports the conclusion that Sergeant Morgan was solely responsible for the deaths of himself, Ornela Morgan, and their two sons. There was no evidence of forced entry to the home, and no evidence indicating that any other person was involved. Officers recovered four shell casings and a pistol in the house registered to Sergeant Morgan. Ballistic evidence was consistent with Sergeant Morgan’s pistol, and DNA evidence confirmed Sergeant Morgan’s DNA on the pistol. Therefore, OSI concluded there is no basis on which to seek charges against any living person in this matter.