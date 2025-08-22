Agriculture Career Day Spotlights Opportunities In Agriculture at...

There’s no better place to highlight opportunities in agriculture than at The Great New York State Fair. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball will join partners from the New York State Department of Labor, New York Agriculture in the Classroom, FFA, SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Cobleskill, and more to host Agriculture Career Day at The Fair, Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 am in front Gate 2, near the Administration Building at the corner of Tonawanda Street and Hiawatha Avenue.

Agriculture Career Day aims to get young people excited about the diverse possibilities for future jobs in the agricultural industry. The Career Challenge, an educational scavenger hunt with interactive exhibits, will help young fairgoers learn about a wide variety of career options and connect directly with industry and education representatives just like them, with a chance to win exciting prizes.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Young people are the future of our industry and it is more important now than ever before to get them excited about all the incredible opportunities for successful, meaningful careers in the agricultural field. We are proud to work with some incredible partners to bring Ag Career Day to The Fair each year, and look forward to seeing this program continue to grow and inspire the next generation."

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Agriculture Career Day at The Great New York State Fair is a unique opportunity to inspire and engage the next generation of leaders of New York's agricultural industry. Through interactive exhibits, young New Yorkers can learn about the range of incredible careers available in this critical field. We are honored to partner with the Department of Agriculture and Markets to get young people excited about farming and agriculture as we help them discover the variety of career opportunities across New York State.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The New York State Fair has deep roots in agriculture, so there’s no better place than The Fair to help young people learn about the endless possibilities this diverse industry has to offer. I encourage families with young fairgoers to take part in the Career Challenge to have some fun and learn about how you can help bring food from farm to table.”

As part of Agriculture Career Day, event participants are invited to enjoy the Career Challenge and enter to win one of two Nintendo Switches. The Career Challenge is a scavenger hunt around the Fairgrounds, where participants visit nine stations featuring hands-on activities that tie in with an agriculture career path to learn more about the various agriculture-related careers available to young people today and in the future. Young people interested in participating in the Agriculture Career Day events should register at the Gate 2 registration tent beginning at 10:00 am and move through the Fairgrounds to various stops of the Career Challenge.

At each station, hosts from New York Agriculture in the Classroom, FFA, SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Cobleskill, and more will talk about the career opportunities food and agriculture as participants complete an interactive task. Stops this year will help participants learn about career pathways in dairy food processing, plant and animal science, natural resources conservation, environmental engineering, and agriculture technology.

Participants who complete six out of the nine stops and turn their cards in to the Agriculture Career Day tent at the Main Gate by 2:15 pm will be entered in a drawing to win one of two Nintendo Switches at 2:30 pm.

Katie Carpenter, New York Agriculture in the Classroom Director said, “Agriculture Career Day at the New York State Fair is a powerful opportunity to spark curiosity and inspire students about the vast world of food and agriculture. Surrounded by real-life examples of New York’s agricultural diversity, students can engage in meaningful conversations that connect what they see to future careers, higher education pathways, and their own potential to shape the future of food.”

SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio said, "SUNY Cobleskill is proud to partner with the Department of Agriculture and Markets for Agriculture Career Day at The Great New York State Fair. As New York's leading college of agriculture and technology, we see firsthand how critical it is to connect young people with the incredible diversity of career opportunities in modern agriculture, from precision farming and agricultural technology to food science and sustainable agriculture practices. Events like this Career Challenge allow students to discover that agriculture isn't just about farming; it's about innovation, science, technology, and feeding the world.

Sheila Marshman, PhD, Division Chair for Plant, Animal, and Agribusiness at SUNY Morrisville said, “Ag Career Day at the New York State Fair is more than an event—it’s an investment in the future. By educating all youth about the diverse opportunities in agriculture, we grow the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and stewards of our land.”

Shari Lighthall, Director of Agricultural Education Outreach at Cornell University said, “Agriculture Career Day is more than an event — it’s a hands-on invitation for young people to imagine themselves in the roles that will shape the future of our food, environment, and communities. By engaging students in real-world experiences, we’re helping them see just how many exciting opportunities are out there and inspiring them to take their next steps toward a rewarding career in agriculture.”

In addition to Agriculture Career Day, New York students from across New York State show off their tremendous skills in agriculture, science, and robotics during all 13 days of The Fair. Demonstrations take place daily in the Youth Building and FFA Building on the west side of the Fairgrounds. A complete schedule of events can be found at nysfair.ny.gov/your-visit/daily-schedules.

First launched in 2017, Agriculture Career Day at The Fair builds on the State’s ongoing prioritization of workforce development in the industry to ensure that agriculture remains a viable industry in New York State. In the current Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul dedicated $1 million to support FFA, in addition to $500,000 to support the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program and $500,000 for the New York Association of Agricultural Educators to increase the number of certified agricultural educators in the state. In addition, $250,000 was included in support of Urban Agricultural Education and $50,000 for the MANRRS program. This past spring, Governor Hochul broke ground on a new FFA Building on the Fairgrounds, which will ensure FFA students can continue to showcase New York agriculture to New Yorkers visiting The New York State Fair.

Additionally in 2024, the Governor convened the first ever youth agriculture leadership conference. Following the conference, the Governor announced the establishment of a Blue-Ribbon Panel to Advance Agriculture Education, which brings together food and agriculture industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and educators to chart a course for strengthening agriculture education and supporting the multi-faceted needs of the workforce.

The State’s efforts are paying off, with the number of agricultural teachers growing to 432 in 2025. Alongside this growth in teachers, the number of FFA charters and members has also increased. With 224 chapters established in 54 of New York’s 62 counties, there are now over 13,000 FFA members in New York State, an increase from 9,300 in 2022. In 2016, Commissioner Ball challenged the FFA to increase its number of charters across the State by 100; the FFA reached that goal in time for its 100th anniversary this year, an exciting benchmark as it celebrates its centennial and looks forward to the next hundred years.

In addition, there are currently five MANRRS collegiate chapters statewide, up from just two in 2022, and one junior chapter at John Bowne High School in New York City. Today, there is also a 4-H program in all 62 counties in New York State, providing educational opportunities to young people interested in agriculture in every corner of the State. Together, these programs help meet the growing demand for agricultural education across New York.

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. All concerts are included in the price of admission. Tickets are on sale now at The Fair’s website, nysfair.ny.gov. Packed with value, a single admission ticket costs $8 and includes access to all grounds entertainment and the Chevrolet Music Series. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25. The Fair continues to be one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, with admission remaining free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.