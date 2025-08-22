Request for Applications - Small Building Re-tuning - Workforce Development Project

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to train participants to conduct re-tuning analyses and implement energy conservation measures for buildings sized between 10,000 and 50,000 ft². Re-tuning is the process of making an existing building and its energy systems operate more efficiently at low or no cost. Trained participants will help small buildings meet the District’s Building Energy Performance Standards (BEPS) requirements. The amount available for the project is $450,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-DBD-881” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 22, 2025. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

- onprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

- Faith-based organizations;

- Universities/educational institutions; and

- Private Enterprises.

Pre-application information session: Thursday, September 3, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Join via the WebEx >>

password: public

Join by phone +1 (202) 860-2110

Access code: 2313 091 4908

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]