Request for Applications - Public Electric Vehicle Charging

The Department of Energy and Environment (The Department) seeks eligible entities to expand public electric vehicle (EV) charging at or near District Government-owned sites. The Department’s grant will support one or more grantees to plan, purchase, install, own, operate, and maintain publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure. The amount available for the project is $609,500.

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY25-PCD-872” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 22, 2025.

The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

DOEE will host a pre-application information session at 1:00 pm. Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Enter first name, last name and email address only). After registering, attendees will receive a calendar invite including details for the meeting.

Meeting number: 2315 265 7026; Password: public

Join by phone - +1-202-860-2110, Access code: 231 526 57026

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations.

-Universities/educational institutions; and

-Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, please attend the information session and write to: [email protected]

